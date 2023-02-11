

The Glory Of My Creator

Watching the winter leaves fall from the stalks,

I wonder how many hopes have been crushed .

Feeling the novelty of morning wind,

I wish I could live in your paradise forever.



The sweet hum of the bees around the hive,

The sparklyripples of the lake

When I look at those marvels of nature,

I cry with undefinable emotion.



O Master of Nature! Dear Creator!

As the darkness fades at sunrise,

Over time, you have healed the wounds of my lost love.

My pursuit for you is far from over,

You are my saviour, my only salvation!



Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American poet



