Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

The Glory Of My Creator

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Rubab Abdullah (Shukla)

The Glory Of My Creator

The Glory Of My Creator

O Master of Nature! My Creator!
Watching the winter leaves fall from the stalks,
I wonder how many hopes have been crushed .
Feeling the novelty of morning wind,
I wish I could live in your paradise forever.

The sweet hum of the bees around the hive,
The sparklyripples of the lake

When I look at those marvels of nature,
I cry with undefinable emotion.

O Master of Nature! Dear Creator!
As the darkness fades at sunrise,
Over time, you have healed the wounds of my lost love.
My pursuit for you is far from over,
You are my saviour, my only salvation!

Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American poet


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Glory Of My Creator
Customers who never complain
A Civil Service Apprentice in Abbottabad
Two poems by Numan Shahin
I am Success
The scene of  the crime
TRAUMA: The story of Susan and Sam
N e w  Y e a r


Latest News
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
'I resign as none expects my govt,' says Moldovan PM
35 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft