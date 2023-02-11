Customers who never complain



That day, Raihan gave me a bit of advice that I will never forget. "When you get serious about life and are nearing a breakdown due to stress, set aside some moments to visit cemeteries, as it will help you see how pointless your material life is." I've been attempting to do what he said ever since. I visit the cemetery once a month- a stone's throw from my house. It's a calming place, and the fact that every single person there has already finished their life journey gives me goosebumps. I look at the markers and imagine the stories of each person laid to rest. And the realization that, just like them, I will one day reach my own conclusion brings on a crushing sense of emptiness that overpowers me.



It was a Friday afternoon-so lazy a moment when everything seems to come to a halt and, hence, life resonates in a meaningless fashion, which has always been impossible for me to withstand. Therefore, done with my lunch, I felt I couldn't afford to dawdle anymore. And, off to the cemetery I went.



As soon as I entered the cemetery, an old man of nearly sixty came out of a hut. I hadn't seen him before. He was dressed in a white smock that had become threadbare from being washed so many times, and he kept looking up at the sky, as if deciphering some hidden meaning.



"The omen is good," he uttered only one sentence before returning to the hut. I stood there staring at his return for a while, and then began to visit the graves. All the graves are almost the same size. My pace slowed as soon as I discovered a tomb that seemed way smaller than the others.



"Poor child! She couldn't even see the sky properly before the big Adios," that old man suddenly blurted out of the blue, reaching behind my back with stealth. I was stunned, and upon laying his eyes on mine, he instantly realized that.



"Oh, I am sorry; have I startled you? I am the caretaker here," he replied hastily.

"And you? Has anyone of yours died?" He threw another question

"I haven't lost any," I said solemnly.

"Then you must have lost yourself; otherwise, what's the point of visiting a cemetery?" He guffawed.

"I come here only for peace," was my stolid reply.



"Peace, my friend, is costly. Don't you know? You don't achieve it until you rest in peace. You saw that tiny grave, pal? a little girl. Heard that she died nine years ago when she was only 12. And she is still 12 with no complaints. Hence, at peace. The good thing about the grave dwellers is that they don't age, and they don't complain, you see. Aha, God's mysteries are hard to fathom."



That was the point when I started to find the conversation interesting. Therefore, I asked the obvious, " So, you believe in god?" as I was tripping through the aisle between the rows of graves.



"I can't afford to be a disbeliever. Human beings are so fragile that upon the slightest bending, they break down. This is why it is crucial to have faith in something-maybe, in a higher power. You seem to be a sceptic, pal, eh?" He replied while maintaining the same pace as me.



"So, your faith is the last straw, a remedy for your fragility, not a compulsory obligation?" I retorted back without answering his question.



"Yes, you can say that. It's only compulsory if you identify yourself with any orthodox religion. But someone can be non-religious and a believer at the same time. I am that kind of person. You see, amidst the most jubilant celebration, pal, there is a sense of sadness, as if sadness is lurking everywhere-the thought of leaving this planet. A sceptic can't be happy.



"But then, who said happiness should be the ultimate?"

"Now you hit the bone. Tell me, if not happiness, then what should be the ultimate?" He had shot this sooner than we were taken aback by the thunderclap. He looked up again, sifting through the sky.



"It's cloudy. A customer must be on the way. Yes, right as rain."

"Customer? What customer? I asked

"Customers who never complain. People who have gone the way of all flesh.



"And how the rain is relevant here, pray tell?"



"There's a connection between rain and death. When my father died, it rained. When my mother passed away, it rained, too, though rain was very unlikely in that season. At first, I thought these were just mere coincidences. But then, in my life, I found no two ways about it."

He told me this no sooner than I saw a funeral procession about to enter the cemetery. People with white toupees were carrying a bier, chanting Kalima Shahadat in unison. Soon after, rain began to fall in steady drops. Extinguished incense smoke and petrichor wafted thickly through the air. Their voices intensified as the rain began to fall heavily, which filled the air like a harmonious chorus.



In an instant, it seemed the atmosphere shifted to a surreal setting. And I, capturing only an atomic fraction of the entire universe while representing the most sentient species on the planet, was relishing the luxury of experiencing the mystery of existence and death. A sense of awe and admiration took over me as I looked up at the star-studded sky, marvelling at how small I felt in comparison to the vastness of the universe. The whole place suddenly resonated with the sound of maghrib's azan. A combined stroke of dismay and emptiness suddenly hit me.



"Why does it happen that with dusk comes a certain gloom around the world?" I threw the question to the old man while spinning around for a bit to locate the direction of azan. And when I turned back, the old man, just like the afternoon light, had already merged into the crowd.



Dr Shiblee Shahed is a public health specialist, researcher, essayist, and translator



