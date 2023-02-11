A Civil Service Apprentice in Abbottabad

In a hot July morning of 1969 when the sun was about to start to scorch every skin at Rawalpindi bus terminal, I was desperately looking for a bus that would take me to Abbottabad-the headquarters of Hazara, the south-western most district of North West Frontier Province. With some help from willing clerks and porters, I was able to spot the bus and gratefully boarded it to avoid the sun. Air conditioned bus in those days was unheard of; but I was delighted to find myself a seat near the window that allowed the possibility of some fresh air to get in while in motion.



I was on my way to my placement station for three months of district training as a probationer in the Civil Service of Pakistan. This was mandatory field training for us, the Civil Service rookies, which would complement the academic courses that we had taken the previous nine months at the Academy. This would be learning, as it were, at the feet of the Civil Service gurus in the district such as the Deputy Commissioner, and his associates. Learning to be a magistrate, a revenue collector, and as a district officer.



I made myself as comfortable as I could, squeezed into a corner by people twice my size in outfits mostly of the North Western Region. As the bus wound up the spiraling road skirting the mountains leaving the plains below, the hot air gradually started to give away to cooler temperature. My gaze was mostly on the changing scenery and the beauty that I was encountering with each ascent. After about a ride of about six hours the bus dropped us at Abbottabad.



I found Abbottabad to be everything that I had expected it to be, mountainous, verdant with pine trees and other evergreens. That is, everything except the roads where I was dumped. Potholed and gravelly, the road had vehicles of all descriptions. The automobiles were vying for the road with more visible horse-pulled vehicles-the Tongas. There were cabs, but the Tongas took precedence in the parking space. To add to the chaos, there were tea stalls and fruit vendors alongside the bus terminal occupying parts of the parking space. An overwhelming smell of sweet-meats and steaming tea mingled with the smell of horse manure wafted across the street. To escape from this sweaty place I was desperately looking for a transport.



I was hoping for a government transport at the bus station since the Civil Service Academy at Lahore had already informed the district administration of my arrival around that hour in Abbottabad.



As I was looking around, a turbaned, middle aged person with trimmed salt and pepper beard approached me with an uncertain gait. Tentatively he asked me, "Choudhury Saab?" I realized the turbaned man had guessed who I was from my very apparent Bengali physique. When I replied in the affirmative, the man introduced himself. "Salam Alaikum, I am Jahan Zeb Khan, the District Nazir. Welcome to Abbottbad, sir". Jahan Zeb beckoned a beefy peon in tow to take my luggage, and we proceeded toward the Government Jeep parked a few yards away side by side Tongas, a few cabs, and motor cycles. Thus began my three months of apprenticeship for my upcoming civil service career.



Abbottabad was an attractive posting for a civil service probationer. A part of the North West Frontier, in the sixties Abbottabad was the headquarters of Hazara District-known as the home district of General Ayub Khan who hailed from Haripur Tehsil of the district (a sub-division that time). By the time I went to Abbottabad, July 1969, Ayub Khan had already been replaced as President by General Yahya Khan.



Although situated at an altitude of about 4000 feet, Abbottabad was not exactly a hill resort. It was quite hot in summer. Abbottabad is primarily known for the Pakistan Military Academy located at Kakul-just a few miles away from the city. The city also serves as the gateway to some of the exquisitely scenic places in Pakistan-Kaghan and Naraan valleys, which are nestled by the Himalayan mountains.



From the bus station my guide, the District Nazir, took me to the Circuit House-the ubiquitous government rest house that one would find in all district headquarters of the Indian sub continent. (The District Nazir was officially the person in charge of supervising the bailiffs of the District Magistrate's courts who serve court notices including summons on people. Over time, however, the District Nazir became a factotum of the District Magistrate/Collector, who would be relied upon by the District Officer for all chores, including protocol duties.)



I was greeted at the Circuit House by Kalander Khan, the Circuit House Chowkidar and Cook, a gaunt old man with a flowing beard. He was accompanied by a much younger man who took custody of my luggage. It appeared that the young man, Lal Khan, was the old man's son who helped his father unofficially in return for free lodging in the staff quarters of the Circuit House. The district authorities looked the other way at this father-son arrangement since it provided an extra help at no cost to the government.



The Abbottabad circuit house had two buildings, one old and the other new. The old building was handed down from the British days. I was led to the old building where the room I was shown had moldy smells and furniture that appeared to be breaking at joints. I probably would have put up with the room had it not been for the bathroom where to my horror I found the toilet flush was not working. I called out for Kalander Khan, but it was the son who appeared. I showed Lal Khan the pitiable state of the room and the inoperable toilet, and asked that I be given another room. After a brief conference between father and son, I was taken by Lal Khan to the new building, and to a much better room that would be my residence for next three months.



The Deputy Commissioner's office or the District Court building where I reported for work the next morning with my guide the District Nazir was a hundred-year old structure that evoked the old Raj days. Jahan Zeb first took me to the Superintendent, Sufi Abdul Hamid-the person who looked after the office administration. With his flowing white beard and a white turban, Sufi saab looked like a venerable religious person who should have been surrounded by disciples. He had a large desk in a commodious room also occupied by several other staff all of whom stood up and looked at me with curious eyes. Sufi saab asked everyone to get back to their business while showing me a chair opposite him. Very politely he asked me if I had any trouble traveling or faced any problem in the Circuit House. He seemed gratified by my response that I did not encounter any.



Sufi saab informed me that I had been already assigned by the provincial government powers of a second class magistrate so that I could preside over my first cases. He later conducted me to a small room that I would use as my court and office for next three months. The cubicle had a desk mounted on a raised platform that was separated by a wooden rail. For the three cases that I would hear during my apprenticeship the wooden rail would act as a barrier between me and the prosecuting police officer, the hapless suspects, and their defense lawyers. The cubicle smelt of damp furniture, and had a hand pulled fan hanging from the ceiling instead of an electric one reminding me of the days when a British magistrate might have occupied the room.



My next stop that day was at the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office at his bungalow located a half mile away from the court buildings. The DC had two offices, one in the Court Buildings, and the other in his residence. The DC, Mr. Nasim had joined the Civil Service from a stint with the Pakistan Navy, and had the rank of Lt. Commander noted before his name. (The Civil Service of Pakistan had recruited a few Army and Navy officers in 1960-61 through an oral interview process)



Commander Nasim was an extremely amiable person who received me very cordially, asked me about my lodging arrangements, and gave me a summary of the kinds of work that I would be expected to do during my apprenticeship. Before beginning the few criminal cases that I would adjudicate, I was expected to sit and watch court proceedings in a senior magistrate's court, visit tehsils, and also spend two weeks in a sub division under the watch full eyes of a sub-divisional officer, which office in NWFP was known as Assistant Commissioner.



Before leaving his office, the DC handed me a hand written letter in Urdu saying that it was a petition from a Union Council Chairman in Haripur requesting government help for improvement in drinking water supply in that area. The DC asked me that at a suitable time I should visit the area, and submit a report to him on what could be done to help the local people. I nodded without knowing how to go about it.



(To be continued)



