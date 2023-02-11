

Int’l Anthology “The Butterfly Effect” released at Ekushey Book Fair



(USA). Contributors in this book are from over 15 countries in four chapters: Verses, Voices, Visions, and Visuals.



The cover art is by Madhubanti Raya, making it an aesthetically pleasing addition to any literary connoisseur's bookshelf. Besides, Mahamudul Hasan Shimul is the graphic designer behind the book interior. The book is available at Stall 33 of the Ekushey Boi Mela 2023.



The first chapter, "Verses," showcases the works of contemporary poets from countries such as the USA, Italy, Albania, Poland, Canada, Trinidad, Netherlands, Costa Rica, Taiwan, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Spain, India, and Bangladesh. The second chapter, "Voices," features proses from Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, and Albania; while the third chapter, "Visions," displays a selection of fine arts, including paintings, art installations, mixed media, and sculptures, originating from Bangladesh and the UK. The final chapter, "Visuals," showcases photo artworks and photo stories from Bangladesh, highlighting the youthful and experimental spirit of the visual arts.



In "Verses," a medley of diverse poets and writers come together to weave a tapestry of words. Argon Shele, Ahmed Tanvir Shams, Alicja Maria Kuberska, Aminur Rahman, and Amrita Rahman are just a few of the illustrious contributors in this chapter. They are joined by Claudia Piccinno, Constantin Severin, Debarati Bhattacharyya, Eden Soriano, and Farzana Ahmed, each adding their own unique voice to the mix. Germain Droogenbroodt, Hannie Rouweler, Juliana Mehmeti, Katie Anne Jamieson, Leda Garcia Pérez, Lee Kuei-Shien, Maria Najthefer Popov, and Md. Rifat Ahmed Riyad are also among the poets and writers in this chapter. Md. Saifuddin Al Quaderi, Simon Antoine, and Dr. Tarana Turan Rahimli add to the richness of this chapter, as does Yeassin Saha Nawaj Salim, and Virginia Fern�ndez Collado.



The latter chapter, "Voices," boasts contributions from celebrated authors like Syed Badrul Ahsan, Alicja Maria Kuberska, Asror Allayarov, and Firoza Begum, as well as Jarin Tasneem Shoilee. This chapter also features interviews with renowned scholars, academics, and veterans in the field such as Professor Dr. Syed Manzoorul Islam, Avik Gangopadhyay, and Professor Dr. Azfar Hussain conducted by the editor, Ahmed Tahsin Shams.



The work of contemporary artists such as Madhubanti Raya, Richard Crooks, Sajia Rahman Sondha, H M Morsalin Bikash, Simanto Barua, and Maelsa Jessy have contributed the collection with their fine arts in the third chapter, "Visions". Their fine arts are a visual feast, capturing the essence of our world in new and exciting ways. Finally, the chapter "Visuals" is a showcase of photo art and storytelling, brought to life by the lens of Photo storytellers like Radhi Shafiq, Nazmul Hossain, Alex Romario, Mahtab Nafis, Tomal Samad, Morad Ahammad Khan, and Suvendra Tewari. These visual artists have highlighted the effervescence of the nation's cultural tapestry, illuminating its rich dynamism through the lens of artistic expression.



Author, poet, and translator Annonto Uzzul, Managing Editor of Swadesh Shoilee Publications, has expressed his gratitude to be a part of this international anthology.



Shams emphasizes that this annual anthology aims to be a platform for diverse voices to be heard and understood. Blank Voices is a story-centric platform that transcends biases, elevating the voices of unsung heroes, stories without a voice, and tales that inspire and transform to evolve, he states.



The editor, Ahmed Tahsin Shams, is an Assistant Professor at the English Department of Notre Dame University Bangladesh. He is currently teaching as a visiting faculty at the Notre Dame University, USA



On February 2, 2023, a liberal arts anthology, "The Butterfly Effect," has been launched at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023. This collection of prose, poetry, fine arts, and photostory is edited by Ahmed Tahsin Shams and published by Blank Voices (Bangladesh) in partnership with Swadesh Shoilee. The global distribution partners of this book are Amazon Books (USA) and Lulu Press Inc.(USA). Contributors in this book are from over 15 countries in four chapters: Verses, Voices, Visions, and Visuals.The cover art is by Madhubanti Raya, making it an aesthetically pleasing addition to any literary connoisseur's bookshelf. Besides, Mahamudul Hasan Shimul is the graphic designer behind the book interior. The book is available at Stall 33 of the Ekushey Boi Mela 2023.The first chapter, "Verses," showcases the works of contemporary poets from countries such as the USA, Italy, Albania, Poland, Canada, Trinidad, Netherlands, Costa Rica, Taiwan, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Spain, India, and Bangladesh. The second chapter, "Voices," features proses from Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, and Albania; while the third chapter, "Visions," displays a selection of fine arts, including paintings, art installations, mixed media, and sculptures, originating from Bangladesh and the UK. The final chapter, "Visuals," showcases photo artworks and photo stories from Bangladesh, highlighting the youthful and experimental spirit of the visual arts.In "Verses," a medley of diverse poets and writers come together to weave a tapestry of words. Argon Shele, Ahmed Tanvir Shams, Alicja Maria Kuberska, Aminur Rahman, and Amrita Rahman are just a few of the illustrious contributors in this chapter. They are joined by Claudia Piccinno, Constantin Severin, Debarati Bhattacharyya, Eden Soriano, and Farzana Ahmed, each adding their own unique voice to the mix. Germain Droogenbroodt, Hannie Rouweler, Juliana Mehmeti, Katie Anne Jamieson, Leda Garcia Pérez, Lee Kuei-Shien, Maria Najthefer Popov, and Md. Rifat Ahmed Riyad are also among the poets and writers in this chapter. Md. Saifuddin Al Quaderi, Simon Antoine, and Dr. Tarana Turan Rahimli add to the richness of this chapter, as does Yeassin Saha Nawaj Salim, and Virginia Fern�ndez Collado.The latter chapter, "Voices," boasts contributions from celebrated authors like Syed Badrul Ahsan, Alicja Maria Kuberska, Asror Allayarov, and Firoza Begum, as well as Jarin Tasneem Shoilee. This chapter also features interviews with renowned scholars, academics, and veterans in the field such as Professor Dr. Syed Manzoorul Islam, Avik Gangopadhyay, and Professor Dr. Azfar Hussain conducted by the editor, Ahmed Tahsin Shams.The work of contemporary artists such as Madhubanti Raya, Richard Crooks, Sajia Rahman Sondha, H M Morsalin Bikash, Simanto Barua, and Maelsa Jessy have contributed the collection with their fine arts in the third chapter, "Visions". Their fine arts are a visual feast, capturing the essence of our world in new and exciting ways. Finally, the chapter "Visuals" is a showcase of photo art and storytelling, brought to life by the lens of Photo storytellers like Radhi Shafiq, Nazmul Hossain, Alex Romario, Mahtab Nafis, Tomal Samad, Morad Ahammad Khan, and Suvendra Tewari. These visual artists have highlighted the effervescence of the nation's cultural tapestry, illuminating its rich dynamism through the lens of artistic expression.Author, poet, and translator Annonto Uzzul, Managing Editor of Swadesh Shoilee Publications, has expressed his gratitude to be a part of this international anthology.Shams emphasizes that this annual anthology aims to be a platform for diverse voices to be heard and understood. Blank Voices is a story-centric platform that transcends biases, elevating the voices of unsung heroes, stories without a voice, and tales that inspire and transform to evolve, he states.The editor, Ahmed Tahsin Shams, is an Assistant Professor at the English Department of Notre Dame University Bangladesh. He is currently teaching as a visiting faculty at the Notre Dame University, USA