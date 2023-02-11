

Book fair gears up



The book fair is a great opportunity to promote reading and reading culture in Bangladesh. The book fair is an annual event held every year in Dhaka. It is also known as the National Book Fair or the Dhaka Book Fair, but it is usually referred to as 'Dhaka Book Fair' or 'Dhaka International Book Fair'. The main objective of this book fair is to sell books from all over the country and abroad, and also promote the culture of reading among people.



Bangladesh is a country that has a lot of problems, but one thing it does have is a strong literacy rate. In fact, Bangladesh has the highest literacy rate in all of South Asia.



The country's high literacy rate is due to its focus on education and its belief in the power of reading. This belief has been passed down from generation to generation, and now there are many people who are continuing this tradition by attending book fairs like the one coming up in 2023.



These book fairs are held every year for the month long during February, and they bring together people from all over Bangladesh in order to sell books and other materials related to reading and writing.



Book Fair is a great opportunity to get back into the habit of reading.



