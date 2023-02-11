Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Book fair gears up

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Life & Style Desk

Book fair gears up

Book fair gears up

Bangladesh is gearing up for the 2023 book fair, which is going on in Dhaka. The country is looking forward to showcasing its rich literary heritage and attracting international visitors who want to explore this part of the world.

The book fair is a great opportunity to promote reading and reading culture in Bangladesh. The book fair is an annual event held every year in Dhaka. It is also known as the National Book Fair or the Dhaka Book Fair, but it is usually referred to as 'Dhaka Book Fair' or 'Dhaka International Book Fair'. The main objective of this book fair is to sell books from all over the country and abroad, and also promote the culture of reading among people.

Bangladesh is a country that has a lot of problems, but one thing it does have is a strong literacy rate. In fact, Bangladesh has the highest literacy rate in all of South Asia.

The country's high literacy rate is due to its focus on education and its belief in the power of reading. This belief has been passed down from generation to generation, and now there are many people who are continuing this tradition by attending book fairs like the one coming up in 2023.

These book fairs are held every year for the month long during February, and they bring together people from all over Bangladesh in order to sell books and other materials related to reading and writing.

Book Fair is a great opportunity to get back into the habit of reading.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Book fair gears up
Weeklong love celebrations at Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka
Valentine’s Day celebration at Dhaka Regency
Feel the essence of valentine @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Holiday Inn to celebrate Valentine’s Day
Valentine Heart Cake
Red a romantic colour for Valentine Day
Holiday Inn get new GM


Latest News
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
'I resign as none expects my govt,' says Moldovan PM
35 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft