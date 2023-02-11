

Weeklong love celebrations at Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka



Celebrations will start with Rose Day on February 7, where guests bringing a rose can enjoy a discount at Daily Treats (The Westin Dhaka) and at Toastina (Sheraton Dhaka).



On 14th February - Valentine's Day,there will be sumptuous buffet lunch and dinner at Seasonal Tastes of The Westin Dhaka.

Delicious cakes, pastries, chocolates and other Valentine's Day Goodies will be available at Daily Treats (The Westin Dhaka) and at Toastina (Sheraton Dhaka) throughout this time.



