

Valentine’s Day celebration at Dhaka Regency



Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort has arranged a host of events and promotions to keep its guests engaged on Valentine's Day. Celebration will begin on 14 February at the hotel's all-day dining eatery 'Grandiose Restaurant' with an extensive buffet dinner available. The meals will be accompanied by instrumentalmusic. Moreover, diners may enjoy 'Buy One Get One Free' offer on buffet meals with selected partners.



Another mesmerizing event will be hosted at the hotel's most popular signature rooftop garden restaurant 'Grill on the Skyline' on Valentine's evening titled as "Valentine on the Skyline". On that very special day, the restaurant will be an ocean of red to heat up the romantic mood and make the evening a night to remember.The hotel has arranged an exclusive dinner musicale, which is sure to set the mood for romantic celebration for the love birds.



February is a month to celebrate and strengthen not just romantic relationships; it is a month to appreciate yourself and your loved ones.Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort has arranged a host of events and promotions to keep its guests engaged on Valentine's Day. Celebration will begin on 14 February at the hotel's all-day dining eatery 'Grandiose Restaurant' with an extensive buffet dinner available. The meals will be accompanied by instrumentalmusic. Moreover, diners may enjoy 'Buy One Get One Free' offer on buffet meals with selected partners.Another mesmerizing event will be hosted at the hotel's most popular signature rooftop garden restaurant 'Grill on the Skyline' on Valentine's evening titled as "Valentine on the Skyline". On that very special day, the restaurant will be an ocean of red to heat up the romantic mood and make the evening a night to remember.The hotel has arranged an exclusive dinner musicale, which is sure to set the mood for romantic celebration for the love birds.