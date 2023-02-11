

Feel the essence of valentine @ Radisson Blu Dhaka



To mark this romantic season, this 5-star hotel has curated a host of exciting and unique experiences, starting from lovely dinnerbuffets to signature set menus with memorablestaycation packages under a program named "Essence of Valentine's".If you want to take your beloved on an unforgettable date under the open sky with stunning night view of the stars, then Poolside Water Garden is the perfect place for you.The premium property's notable swimming pool area will be beautifully adorned in a Valentine's Day-themed decorations exclusively for couples seeking a romantic and dreamy ambiance.



The talented culinary team of Radisson Blu Dhaka has pulled out all the stops to organize a magnificent feast to the accompaniment of live music and exquisite dinner buffet in this carefully crafted romantic décor setting which will set the perfect mood for diners to enjoy the special offerings tailor-made to give them acherished experience with their loved ones.



