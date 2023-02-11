Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Feel the essence of valentine @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Life & Style desk

Feel the essence of valentine @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Feel the essence of valentine @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

In a hectic world where it's sometimes hard to put aside time for romance, it's a blessing to have the opportunity to let each other know how much you mean to each other.When it comes to Valentine's Day, guests are looking for a special way to celebrate with their special someone. And there is no better way to do this than to celebrate Valentine's Day at one of the most popular destinations in Dhaka which is Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

To mark this romantic season, this 5-star hotel has curated a host of exciting and unique experiences, starting from lovely dinnerbuffets to signature set menus with memorablestaycation packages under a program named "Essence of Valentine's".If you want to take your beloved on an unforgettable date under the open sky with stunning night view of the stars, then Poolside Water Garden is the perfect place for you.The premium property's notable swimming pool area will be beautifully adorned in a Valentine's Day-themed decorations exclusively for couples seeking a romantic and dreamy ambiance.

The talented culinary team of Radisson Blu Dhaka has pulled out all the stops to organize a magnificent feast to the accompaniment of live music and exquisite dinner buffet in this carefully crafted romantic décor setting which will set the perfect mood for diners to enjoy the special offerings tailor-made to give them acherished experience with their loved ones.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Book fair gears up
Weeklong love celebrations at Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka
Valentine’s Day celebration at Dhaka Regency
Feel the essence of valentine @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Holiday Inn to celebrate Valentine’s Day
Valentine Heart Cake
Red a romantic colour for Valentine Day
Holiday Inn get new GM


Latest News
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
'I resign as none expects my govt,' says Moldovan PM
35 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft