

Holiday Inn to celebrate Valentine’s Day



The February is not just a month to celebrate and strengthen or romantic relationships, it is a month to appreciate yourself and your loved ones.



The valentines room package features a luxurious one night stay in standard room with romantic decoration along with buffet breakfast at 'Attitude Restaurant' and Romantic Candlelight Dinner for a couple at the Ilish restaurant, special Valentine's Cake in the room, 25per cent discounts on food and beverage.



'Attitude' is the all day dining restaurant is offering luxuriant valentine buffet dinner on February 14. Culinary team of the hotel has prepared a range of romantic surprises not only on the plate, but also in the form of elegant decorations, chocolate boxes, roases and more. The romantic atmosphere of the 'Attitude', with a lavish buffet (Mediterranean, Asian, Continental, and international cuisine) will be served.



Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is ready to celebrate "Valentine's Day" this year and invites you to join in the celebration of this season of Love.The February is not just a month to celebrate and strengthen or romantic relationships, it is a month to appreciate yourself and your loved ones.The valentines room package features a luxurious one night stay in standard room with romantic decoration along with buffet breakfast at 'Attitude Restaurant' and Romantic Candlelight Dinner for a couple at the Ilish restaurant, special Valentine's Cake in the room, 25per cent discounts on food and beverage.'Attitude' is the all day dining restaurant is offering luxuriant valentine buffet dinner on February 14. Culinary team of the hotel has prepared a range of romantic surprises not only on the plate, but also in the form of elegant decorations, chocolate boxes, roases and more. The romantic atmosphere of the 'Attitude', with a lavish buffet (Mediterranean, Asian, Continental, and international cuisine) will be served.