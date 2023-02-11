

Valentine Heart Cake

Flour : 2 cup

Cornflour : 2 tbsp

Baking powder : 2tsp

Baking soda : 1 tsp

Liquid milk : 1/3 Cup

Vanilla essence : 2 tsp

Egg : 3

Sugar : 2 cup

Butter : 200gm

Buttercream : 500gm

Valentine Heart Cake

1. First we have to seive all the dry ingredients and set a side.

2. First break the eggs in a big bowl and keep whisking untilled its come light and fluffy.

3. Add sugar and mix well.

4. Now mix dry and wet ingredients alternatively.

5. After preparing the batter pour it into the 8" pan and bake it for 40 minutes .

6. After baking keep it aside for cool completely.

7. Now decorate the cake with your own choice of buttercream flowers.

Your Valentine's Day Cake is ready to serve!!



Valentine Heart Cake

Ingredients:

White chocolate : 200gm

Whipped cream : 100ml

Rose essence : 1/2 tsp

Strawberry Ice-cream: 4 scoop

Rose syrup : For garnish

Method:

1. First melt white chocolate bring it to room temperature and beat with whipped cream and rose essence.



2. Take a dessert glass and pour the mousse into the glass. Then scoop the ice- cream on the top of the mousse and garnish with rose syrup serve cool after keeping refrigerator for 2 hours.



