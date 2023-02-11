Video
Saturday, 11 February, 2023
Valentine Heart Cake

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Tanjia Rashid

Ingredients:
Flour                :     2 cup
Cornflour         :    2 tbsp
Baking powder  :   2tsp
Baking soda     :    1 tsp
Liquid milk      :    1/3 Cup
Vanilla essence :    2 tsp
Egg           :    3
Sugar        :    2 cup
Butter        :    200gm
Buttercream    :    500gm
Method:
1.    First we have to seive all the dry ingredients and set a side.
2.    First break the eggs in a big bowl and keep whisking untilled its come light and fluffy.
3.    Add sugar and mix well.
4.    Now mix dry and wet ingredients alternatively.
5.    After preparing the batter pour it into the 8" pan and bake it for 40 minutes .
6.    After baking keep it aside for cool completely.
7.    Now decorate the cake with your own choice of buttercream flowers.
Your Valentine's Day Cake is ready to serve!!

Valentine Mousse
Ingredients:
White chocolate    :    200gm
Whipped cream    :    100ml
Rose essence    :    1/2 tsp
Strawberry Ice-cream:    4 scoop
Rose syrup    :    For garnish
Method:
1. First melt white chocolate bring it to room temperature and beat with whipped cream and rose essence.

2. Take a dessert glass and pour the mousse into the glass. Then scoop the ice- cream on the top of the mousse and garnish with rose syrup
serve cool after keeping refrigerator for 2 hours.


