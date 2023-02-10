Japan keen to set up another fertilizer factory in BD

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has expressed interest in setting up another fertilizer factory like Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory in Ashuganj, Bangladesh.



The JBIC has also shown interest for financing in different sectors including sugar, automobile and electronic.



The information came on Thursday in meeting between Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu at Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release.

