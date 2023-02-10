OPPO brings all in one smartphone with A77

Popular smart devices brand OPPO has launched 'all in one' smartphone with A77, keeping its record of releasing impeccable devices into the market unbroken.



Available from Thursday this magnificent device can be purchased at BDT 22,990 from OPPO stores across the country, says a press release.



Offering the best-in-segment features across a number of categories, this device is all set to win hearts of smartphone users. With the premium OPPO Glow Flat-Edge Design, safest and fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charging, Ultra-Linear Stereo Speaker, availability of up to 8GB RAM expansion and much more, A77 is sure to deliver a one-of-a-kind smartphone experience.



The premium OPPO Glow Design Flat-Edge Design, carrying a thickness of only 8mm will enable any user to stand out amidst the crowd! OPPO Glow Design has evolved with each iteration of Reno Glow, and is a premium manufacturing process that produces smooth and spectacular looking devices. From hundreds of Reno Glow glass pieces, the one with the best in-hand feel and brightness was carefully selected as the mold, engraved in vacuum environment and then cured several times to create millions of nano-sized diamonds. Hence, this device is sure to grab attentions!



Besides, 33W SUPERVOOC charging coupled with a 5000mAh massive battery lets users enjoy the device to the fullest without worrying about charge. And it all does not only stop here; with the Ultra-Linear Stereo Speaker, users can enjoy games, videos and movies with full immersion! Moreover, with the option of up to 8GB RAM expansion, A77 customers can add up to extra 4GB RAM to the existing stock of 4GB. Hence, the days of worrying about unsatisfactory performance are gone!



Powered by Helio G35 12nm chipset, this device delivers utmost efficiency. Its 6.56-inch 60Hz Color-Rich Display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 and a waterdrop screen accounts for an unmatched viewing experience.