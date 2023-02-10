No more delay in Sagar-Runi probe report: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduz-zman Khan Kamal on Thursday assured that he would give necessary instructions to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for submitting the probe report on the case of journalist Sagar Sarwar and his wife journalist Meherun Runi.



He gave the assurance while talking to journalists in his office at Secretariat after receiving the memorandum submitted by the executive committee of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).



A delegation of DRU led by its President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel handed over the memorandum to the minister meeting his in his office.



Among others, Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum's (BSRF) former President Shyamal Sarker, Vice President Motaher Hossain, Joint Secretary Mehdi Azad Masum, DRU Office Secretary Kawser Azam and EC member Ismail Hossain Rasel were present that time.



"The memorandum of the DRU would be forwarded to the RAB authority immediately. Same time, the authority would be given necessary instruction to complete the probe and submit its report," Kamal said, adding, "We are trying to find out the exact fact of the killing. We have also urged to the journalist leaders that if they have any information, they can give us. It would also be considered."



He said, "The DRU leaders have given memorandum demanding justice in the case. You know that we can't trial the case. We can submit a report. We are trying. Several years have already gone. We also want to unveil the mystery. The two young rising journalists could give the nations lots. But, they have left us. We also want to find out the real fact of the brutal killing."



In the memorandum, DRU leaders said that it's unfortunate that the investigation of the brutal killing couldn't be completed in last 11 years. They were killed in front of their only son.



Though the then home minister, Sahara Khatun assured journalist to arrest the killers within 48 hours, no one of them were arrested yet in 11 years. The investigation agency, RAB has taken times for 95 times from the court to submit their report, but failed. It results frustration among the journalist community.



It also said that it's the rights of a citizen to get justice. The state should ensure the rights for all. We have seen that the law enforcement agencies have unveiled the mysteries of lots of major cases and brought the culprits under justice. We don't believe that they cannot unveil the real facts of this killing.



They have also threatened to press stringent programme for bringing the culprits under justice.