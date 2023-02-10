Bank loot a reality, recovery attempt a mirage

More than Tk 30,000 crore was looted in last 27 years in the name of loans from the country's public and private banks. Neither the borrowers have given the money back, nor could the banks take the money back from the influential customers, according to Bangladesh Bank sources.



According to sources, taking shelter of the courts, most of the borrowers have kept the bank authorities unable to realize the money belonging to the depositors of the banks. Due to the court orders,the banks couldn't recover the huge amount of money from the unscrupulous borrowers.



At present, the amount of total default loan is around Tk 1.34 lakh crore in the country, according to the statement of Bangladesh Bank. Of the amount, the borrowers haven't given a single penny back after taking the Tk 30,000 loan from different banks.



According to the banking experts, though two state-owned banks - Sonali Bank and Janata Bank - could survive from the distressed situation, the Bangladesh Small Industries and Commerce Bank Ltd, well known as BASIC Bank, failed to recover its loss. It's still facing trouble to function smoothly.



As per the provision of Bank Company Law, it's mandatory to have a certain amount of deposit in the banks along with reasonable mortgage for getting loans. After receiving the loan proposal, the bank officials usually examine the documents and forward it to the managing board for approval. Once all documents are found valid, the board approves the loan against the borrowers considering their mortgage.



But, the bank authorities hadn't bothered to follow the procedures before approving the thousands of crores of taka as loans. Most of the errant borrowers haven't provided necessary documents properly. In some cases, they have given forged documents and provided fake addresses for the loan, they claimed.

It was observed that in some cases, the central bank takes necessary steps against the corrupt officials of the banks and assigns 'Observers' in the banks and forms probe committees, but, the dishonest borrowers remain untouched. Showing their influence, they remain free without paying the borrowed money back.



In very critical condition after giving huge amounts of loan to such borrowers, among the private banks, Bangladesh Commerce Bank (BCB), ICB Islami Bank, Padma Bank and BASIC Bank have been facing trouble in running smoothly. The Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) is the latest inclusion in the scam.



Besides, two public banks - Sonali and Janata - have been facing similar circumstances, but are running with government's support. The government and central bank have given necessary financial assistance to the banks, so that they can continue operation smoothly with their clients.



According to the sources, the BCB was the first victim of such scam. Its operating capital was around Tk 800 crore. Of the amount, Tk 500 crore was withdrawn in the name of loan at a time. To save the bank from closing, Bangladesh Bank had provided necessary funds, so that it can survive. Though the BCB is functioning, but not properly. It couldn't come back to the stage it was during its beginning.



Changing its name, the 'Oriental Bank' is now 'ICB Islami Bank'. The Oriental Bank was an initiative of the Orion Group. It was about to close when the owners of the bank have looted around Tk 750 crore in the name of loan against various known and unknown persons. It could survive after getting necessary support from the government and central bank and by changing its ownership, but it failed to reach its previous position.



The Farmers' Bank, an initial project of former minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, is now 'Padma Bank'. More than Tk 700 crore was withdrawn from the bank in the name of loan. Following the instruction of the government, five public banks - Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) - are giving financial support to keep it functional. But, it's far from satisfactory. Sonali Bank, a state-owned bank, had to face two major scams recently. More than Tk 6,500 crore was embezzled from the bank in the name of loan. Though the scams couldn't hamper the normal activities of the major bank, it has lost its image to the people. Janata Bank has also stood back after facing two similar scams of looting around Tk 5,000 crore.



Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, country's major private bank, could survive after looting Tk 12,000 crore recently in the name of loan as it has big amount, around Tk 1.5 lakh crore as deposit. However, around Tk 15,000 crore of the deposit was withdrawn after the scam came to fore. As most of the deposited money was invested in various sectors, it's now trying to survive taking loan from the central bank.



When asked about the initiative of recovering the huge amount of money, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder hasn't given any answer to the Daily Observer. He also denied disclosing the names of the giant bank loan defaulters.



Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former adviser to the caretaker government, told this correspondent that no one of the government, finance ministry or Bangladesh Bank has taken any initiative to recover the huge amount of money. "If a comprehensive step is taken from the authorities, the amount can be recovered."

