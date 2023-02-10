Metrorail's full operation likely from July

The Metrorail of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), a public limited company, is likely to start full operation from July this year. During the period, the train would be operated from dawn to mid-night, according to the Metrorail authority.



While talking to media at his Eskaton office on Thursday, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique told that though the Metrorail has started operation from Uttara (North) to Agargaon Station for only four hours, it's not getting necessary response.



"It would start full operation from July this year from dawn to mid-night. The office-bound people would be able use the train during the period," he said, adding, "Now the office time mismatched with the train timing. We have told earlier that it would be opened gradually like world's other countries that have metro-rail facilities. It's a global practice and we are also following the procedure."



He said, "Once the full operation is started, we would be able carry some 60,000 passengers in every hour while some five lakh people would be carried every day approximately. As a result, it would be viable for the government to run the most effective transport across the world."



Meanwhile, Deputy Project Director of Metro Rail Nazmul Ahsan Bhuiyan told media that the Uttara Centre and Mirpur-10 stations of Metrorail will be open to commuters on February 18 and March 1 this year respectively.



Earlier on January 25, the authority opened Mirpur's Pallabi Station one month after the inauguration of the metrorail service in Dhaka. Currently, the commuters are using Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara, and Agargaon to Pallabi stations.



The government has fixed Tk30 for Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara and Agargaon to Pallabi.



According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the rail operation from Uttara to Motijheel may start by the end of 2023 and Kamalapur by 2024.



By December 2024, the metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur route with 24 trains.



