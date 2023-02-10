Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Metrorail's full operation likely from July

Service from dawn to midnight

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The Metrorail of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), a public limited company, is likely to start full operation from July this year. During the period, the train would be operated from dawn to mid-night, according to the Metrorail authority.

While talking to media at his Eskaton office on Thursday, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique told that though the Metrorail has started operation from Uttara (North) to Agargaon Station for only four hours, it's not getting necessary response.

"It would start full operation from July this year from dawn to mid-night. The office-bound people would be able use the train during the period," he said, adding, "Now the office time mismatched with the train timing. We have told earlier that it would be opened gradually like world's other countries that have metro-rail facilities. It's a global practice and we are also following the procedure."

He said, "Once the full operation is started, we would be able carry some 60,000 passengers in every hour while some five lakh people would be carried every day approximately. As a result, it would be viable for the government to run the most effective transport across the world."

Meanwhile, Deputy Project Director of Metro Rail Nazmul Ahsan Bhuiyan told media that the Uttara Centre and Mirpur-10 stations of Metrorail will be open to commuters on February 18 and March 1 this year respectively.

Earlier on January 25, the authority opened Mirpur's Pallabi Station one month after the inauguration of the metrorail service in Dhaka. Currently, the commuters are using Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara, and Agargaon to Pallabi stations.

The government has fixed Tk30 for Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara and Agargaon to Pallabi.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the rail operation from Uttara to Motijheel may start by the end of 2023 and Kamalapur by 2024.

By December 2024, the metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur route with 24 trains.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more delay in Sagar-Runi probe report: Home boss
Bank loot a reality, recovery attempt a mirage
Turkey, Syria quake may cost $4b
Death toll crosses 19,000
MFC team arrives to discuss media freedom issues
Metrorail's full operation likely from July
Govt inaction over air pollution turning Dhaka into a death trap
Turkish envoy grateful for help to quake victims


Latest News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
HC asks ACC to end investigation into irregularities of over Tk 472 crore against SAOC
President greets women booters for clinching SAFF U-20 football trophy
BNP wants to spread violence at villages: Hasan
Hopes fade for rescuing survivors as Turkey-Syria quake toll at 19,300
Rakuten Viber launches new chatbot, AI Chat and Create
Come out of nightmare of an unelected government: PM
Two killed in Noakhali road accident
Three held with Yaba pills in Dinajpur
Canada will continue selling potassium fertilizer to Bangladesh: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
IEB elections today
Turkey-Syria quake: Bangladesh observing state mourning
Haji Salim's son gets bail on surrender
3 newly built rail lines inaugurated
Govt to give Tk 8cr incentives to jute farmers
Japan wants to invest in some sectors of Bangladesh
Plea seeks bar on GM Quader to continue duties as JaPa chairman
SUST student 'commits suicide' in Jashore
Turkey-Syria quake: BNP postpones today's march
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft