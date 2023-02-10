Govt inaction over air pollution turning Dhaka into a death trap

Despite Dhaka earning the notoriety of the worst polluted cities in the world repeatedly, the air quality of the capital of the country is worsening alarmingly. Unplanned construction works and continuous emission of black smoke from old and unfit buses, trucks and other motorised vehicles are the main reasons of the dangerous level of air pollution in the city.



At the same time, less corrective steps are being seen from the concerned authorities like before. Only 'actions on papers' are seen in this serious issue. These types of reluctance and inefficiency are also responsible for the worsening air quality in the city.



The promptness of satisfactory actions of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Department of Environment, Traffic Police and other agencies, Public Works Department (PWD) and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha(Rajuk) are absent in this regard. Regular drives are not being conducted to stop the emission of black smoke or to stop careless construction works.



Consequently, old and unfit vehicles are running rampantly on the city streets emitting toxic black smoke. Toxic black smoke from buses is a regular image in the capital. It is mainly caused by vehicles without fitness. The situation is so dire that the black smoke of the buses often makes it difficult for city dwellers to breathe the air properly though emission of any smoke, hazardous to health and environment is a punishable offence, according to the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1983.



In Dhaka city, air quality remains worst at night than the day and toxic black smoke of transports is responsible for 25 per cent of total air pollution in the city.



In this regard, Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Dr Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder told the Daily Observer, "In Dhaka city 60 per cent air pollution occurs in dry season-November to February. However, now we notice that air pollution has risen even in summer and rainy seasons due to emission of black smoke from unfit vehicles and uncoordinated construction works."



"We see that air pollution is double at night than the day time. In a study, we have found that air quality is comparatively better during 1:00pm to 6:00pm and city dwellers inhale better quality air at 4:00pm. At the same time, air quality deterioration starts after 6:00pm to midnight because of long route buses and trucks enter Dhaka city at night. At 1:00am is the worst time for air quality," he added.



Ahmed Kamruzzaman also said, "Air pollution decreases during 2:00am to 5:00am but after that, pollution increases till first hours of the day. So, morning walk is more dangerous than the evening walk in Dhaka city due to unhealthy air quality."



The environmentalist finds that toxic black smoke of vehicles is 25 per cent responsible for air pollution in the city.



Urban planner Adil Mohammad Khan thinks that due to lack of implementation of existing environment and traffic laws and absence of exemplary punishment, the emission of black smoke is increasing alarmingly in the capital and other large cities of the country.



He said, "The government always shows reluctance about controlling air pollution. The government has no complete study on air pollution except for some NGOs. There is no implementation of environment and traffic laws in this regard. Those transports emitting black smoke get less punishment or no punishment at all for their offence."



The urban planner also thinks that revision of the existing laws and increasing punishment for such offence is necessary to control air pollution.



The list of motor vehicles registered with the BRTA shows that there are 5,628,658 motor vehicles in the country. Of these, the number of motor vehicles in the capital is 2,049,787. There are more than 10 lakh motorcycles plying in Dhaka. At least, around two lakh vehicles -buses, pickups, trucks and human haulers-are running in Dhaka city. One-third of these vehicles do not have fitness.



Regarding drive against unfit and old vehicles, DMP's Additional Deputy Commissioners for traffic Md Shah Alam said, "Filing cases against vehicles for violations of traffic laws and dumping of unfit vehicles are our regular and continuous tasks. We are imposing fines on unfit vehicles and sending them to dumping ground if found without fitness."



"We must accelerate our drives against unfit vehicles. Whenever a black smoke emitting vehicle is noticed instant action will be taken," he added.



Last year, the World Bank said that air pollution in Bangladesh is robbing the nation of economic growth as well as causing premature deaths and illnesses.



According to Air Quality Index (AQI), the standard for Bangladesh are 0-50 (good), 51-100 (moderate), 101-150 (caution), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy) and 301-500 (extremely unhealthy) and 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous'.



On February 5, 2023 morning Dhaka scored of 239 at 8:55am and ranked worst. The air was classified as 'very unhealthy'. Air quality between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while 201-300 is 'very unhealthy', and 301-400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.



Without the proper amount of oxygen in the air, the existence of both human and natural sources and the plant world is endangered. According to World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Regarding the increase of respiratory diseases and patients, Shyamoli 250 bed TB Hospital's Chief Dr Abu Raihan said, "Recently, increasing number of patients with various respiratory diseases including Asthma and lung problems is coming to hospital and taking treatment. Due to the recent bad air quality in the city these type of diseases have increased."



