Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:38 AM
Home Front Page

Turkish envoy grateful for help to quake victims

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Diplomatic Correspondent

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan expressed gratitude to the government and people of Bangladesh for coming forward with a helping hand instantly after the earthquakes.

"This is a gesture we will not forget. There is an outpouring of support and solidarity by the people of Bangladesh on social media too," said the Turkish Ambassador in a media briefing at the Embassy on Thursday.

"We are not interested to receive cash supports but winter clothes and medicines and other materials are preferred from Bangladesh," the Turkish Ambassador said.

He said the next one or two days will be very crucial to save more lives, we are struggling to overcome the enormous challenges being hit by twin earthquakes and many aftershocks.

No Bangladesh citizen has so far been affected, according to the Ambassador.

During the briefing, he said the former Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh (immediate past Ambassador) who was posted in one of the affected provinces remains missing soon after the earthquake hit there.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any information about him," said Ambassador Turan, seeking prayers for his quick rescue.

Bangladeshi government has sent a search and rescue team by a military aircraft last evening and declared a day of national mourning with flags lowered at half-mast on all government premises for Thursday.


