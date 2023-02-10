

Jr Tigresses lift 4th SAFF trophy



It is the fourth trophy for Bangladesh women in any age-level event of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Besides, Bangladesh senior women won their first trophy in the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in September last year. So, Bangladesh women have a total of five champions' trophies in their collection.



The Bangladesh junior women won their first trophy in 2017 beating the Indians in the final of the SAFF Under-15 Girls' Championship. In 2018, Bangladesh won the second trophy defeating Nepal 1-0 in the final of the Under-18 event. The junior women in the red and green jersey won their third trophy in 2021 by winning the Under-19 event beating India 1-0 in the final.



The final match at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur was full of turns. Around seven thousand spectators from the galleries cheered for the host women on the day.



Bangladesh had a good chance to go ahead in the 2nd minute of the match. Beating markers near the edge of the box, midfielder Aklima Khatun chipped the ball over the onrushing Nepalese custodian Kabita BK yet the ball went wide over the crosspiece.



Bangladesh squandered a spot-kick in the 6th minute. Shaheda Akter Ripa took the shot but none in the box could convert it.



The junior tigresses finally broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. The fans in the galleries started rejoicing when they saw skipper Shamsunnahar rocked the post with a powerful right footer. A Nepalese defender Kumari Tamang snatched the ball from Bangladesh midfielder Aklima Khatun but failed to control it and take the chance, and Shamsunnahar took the chance.



The Bangladesh juniors doubled the lead only a few seconds before the short whistle. Midfielder Afeida Khandaker lobbed the ball towards skipper Shamsunnahar who dribbled past two defenders on the edge of the box before taking a grounding shot to hit the post.



The hosts could extend the margin in the 57th minute if a flight of Shamsunnahar didn't go over the crosspiece.



Bangladesh sealed the 3-0 win as striker Unnoti Khatun placed a free-kick of Shaheda Akter Ripa into the post in the 88th minute.



With the long whistle blown, Bangladesh women, coaches and officials started the celebration.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nepal stormed into the final with a surprising 3-1 win over India in its third match. Outplaying Bhutan by 5-0 in its last league match, Bangladesh too confirmed the final on the same day.



The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, congratulated the juniors on their success. The State Minister handed over the prizes to the winners.



Rupna Chakma of Bangladesh was adjudged the best custodian of the event, and Shamsunnahar of Bangladeshi was adjudged the top scorer of the event for scoring the highest five goals. Shamsunnahar was also named the most valuable player of the championship. Bhutan women won the fair play trophy.



Bangladesh's best XI: Skipper Shamsunnahar, custodian Rupna Chakma, Nasrin Akter, Surma Jannat, Afeida Khandaker, Sohagi Kisku, Swapna Rani, Mahfuza Khatun, Shaheda Akter Ripa, Aklima Khatun, and Eity Khatun.



Nepal's best XI: Skipper Preeti Rai, custodian Kabita BK, Kumari Tamang, Manmaya Damai, Amisha Karki, Dipa Shahi, Pratiksha Chaudhary, Sabina Chaudhary, Anjali Chand, Mamata Pun, and Tulasa Bohara.

Bangladesh junior women lifted their fourth trophy in the age-level football event by SAFF as the Bangladesh under-20 women footballer defeated the Nepalese by 3-0 in the final of the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023 on Thursday.It is the fourth trophy for Bangladesh women in any age-level event of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Besides, Bangladesh senior women won their first trophy in the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in September last year. So, Bangladesh women have a total of five champions' trophies in their collection.The Bangladesh junior women won their first trophy in 2017 beating the Indians in the final of the SAFF Under-15 Girls' Championship. In 2018, Bangladesh won the second trophy defeating Nepal 1-0 in the final of the Under-18 event. The junior women in the red and green jersey won their third trophy in 2021 by winning the Under-19 event beating India 1-0 in the final.The final match at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur was full of turns. Around seven thousand spectators from the galleries cheered for the host women on the day.Bangladesh had a good chance to go ahead in the 2nd minute of the match. Beating markers near the edge of the box, midfielder Aklima Khatun chipped the ball over the onrushing Nepalese custodian Kabita BK yet the ball went wide over the crosspiece.Bangladesh squandered a spot-kick in the 6th minute. Shaheda Akter Ripa took the shot but none in the box could convert it.The junior tigresses finally broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. The fans in the galleries started rejoicing when they saw skipper Shamsunnahar rocked the post with a powerful right footer. A Nepalese defender Kumari Tamang snatched the ball from Bangladesh midfielder Aklima Khatun but failed to control it and take the chance, and Shamsunnahar took the chance.The Bangladesh juniors doubled the lead only a few seconds before the short whistle. Midfielder Afeida Khandaker lobbed the ball towards skipper Shamsunnahar who dribbled past two defenders on the edge of the box before taking a grounding shot to hit the post.The hosts could extend the margin in the 57th minute if a flight of Shamsunnahar didn't go over the crosspiece.Bangladesh sealed the 3-0 win as striker Unnoti Khatun placed a free-kick of Shaheda Akter Ripa into the post in the 88th minute.With the long whistle blown, Bangladesh women, coaches and officials started the celebration.Earlier on Tuesday, Nepal stormed into the final with a surprising 3-1 win over India in its third match. Outplaying Bhutan by 5-0 in its last league match, Bangladesh too confirmed the final on the same day.The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, congratulated the juniors on their success. The State Minister handed over the prizes to the winners.Rupna Chakma of Bangladesh was adjudged the best custodian of the event, and Shamsunnahar of Bangladeshi was adjudged the top scorer of the event for scoring the highest five goals. Shamsunnahar was also named the most valuable player of the championship. Bhutan women won the fair play trophy.Bangladesh's best XI: Skipper Shamsunnahar, custodian Rupna Chakma, Nasrin Akter, Surma Jannat, Afeida Khandaker, Sohagi Kisku, Swapna Rani, Mahfuza Khatun, Shaheda Akter Ripa, Aklima Khatun, and Eity Khatun.Nepal's best XI: Skipper Preeti Rai, custodian Kabita BK, Kumari Tamang, Manmaya Damai, Amisha Karki, Dipa Shahi, Pratiksha Chaudhary, Sabina Chaudhary, Anjali Chand, Mamata Pun, and Tulasa Bohara.