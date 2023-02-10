Video
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:38 AM
Turkey Quake

21 Bangladeshis moved to Ankara, 2 hospitalised

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Rescuers have moved 21 Bangladeshis in Turkey to Ankara from areas devastated by earthquakes, hospitalising two of them.

The authorities "shifted" 19 students, along with the injured, to Ankara Wednesday night and the Bangladesh Embassy would gather details of their current state, Seheli Sabrin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday.

Those hospitalised by the rescuers were previously declared missing.

"According to the latest information, the rescued individuals, students Nure Alam and Golam Saeed Rinku, were being treated in the hospital," she said.

Bangladesh sent a team of 61 medical experts and rescuers to Turkey, joining humanitarian efforts to help hundreds of thousands of people left homeless by the earthquakes. The death toll passed 17,000 on Thursday across both Turkey and Syria.

The government was planning to send a rescue team and a contingent of physicians to Syria as well, Seheli said.

She added that the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara opened two hotlines for expatriates residing in the zones ravaged by earthquakes.

Bangladesh observed a day of mourning on Thursday for the thousands of lives lost to the disasters in Turkey and Syria.    bdnews24.com


