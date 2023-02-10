Govt to help diversify exports to EU markets

The government is ready to provide all kinds of support in diversifying exports in particular to European markets to meet post-graduation challenges.



Prime Minister's Chief Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Mia said this as chief guest at a seminar titled 'Contemporary Global Economic Scenario: Challenges and Ways of Transition for Industries in Bangladesh's EPZ' organized by Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) in the city on Thursday.



The seminar was presided over by BEPZA Executive Chairman Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman while its director Ali Reza Majid conducted the seminar.



Mohammad Abdur Razzak, Chairman, Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), SM Khan, President, EPZ Investors Association, Iftekhar Awal Bhuiyan, Additional Director, Bangladesh Bank, Hossain Ahmed, Member, National Board of Revenue(Customs Exports, Bonds & IT)and others spoke in the seminar.



Tofazzal Hossain Mia said private industry is the driving force of the economy. "Once we completely graduate to a developing country status, there will be some challenges in exports. That's why we need to create new areas of business. We need to diversify our exports to meet the challenge."



"The demand for garments made from synthetic materials is increasing worldwide. We need to capture the Man Made Fiber (MMF) market. For this reason, the government will provide all kinds of policy support to increase exports", he said.



The BEPZA officials in their speech said post-Covid global economic situation, the Russia-Ukraine war and other geopolitical issues have put the global economy in a challenging situation. As a result, there has been a sudden downward trend in exports in Bangladesh. Its effect is also observed in many institutions of EPZ.



The EPZ Investors' Association President said despite some turmoil in the global market demand for some products has also been created. At the same time, investment interest among foreign investors in EPZ has been generated and is increasing.



