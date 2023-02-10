Video
Friday, 10 February, 2023
Sending rescue team to Syria on anvil: MoFA

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh is considering sending rescue team to Syria to save lives in the aftermath of the massive twin earthquakes and aftershocks.

"It's under our active consideration," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Thursday afternoon at the weekly media briefing.

On Wednesday night Bangladesh sent a 61-member rescue team to Turkey.

She also told the media that the two rescued Bangladeshi students Nur-e-Alam and Md Golam Syed Rinku are undergoing treatment there.

Seheli Sabrin said 19 Bangladeshis who were stuck in the most earthquake-affected region in Turkey were shifted to Ankara on Thursday.

"Bangladesh Mission in Turkey is in constant touch with them and their family members," said the Spokesperson.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft