Sending rescue team to Syria on anvil: MoFA

Bangladesh is considering sending rescue team to Syria to save lives in the aftermath of the massive twin earthquakes and aftershocks.



"It's under our active consideration," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Thursday afternoon at the weekly media briefing.



On Wednesday night Bangladesh sent a 61-member rescue team to Turkey.



She also told the media that the two rescued Bangladeshi students Nur-e-Alam and Md Golam Syed Rinku are undergoing treatment there.



Seheli Sabrin said 19 Bangladeshis who were stuck in the most earthquake-affected region in Turkey were shifted to Ankara on Thursday.



"Bangladesh Mission in Turkey is in constant touch with them and their family members," said the Spokesperson.



