PM seeks Japanese investment in BD

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon the Japanese investors to come up with robust investment in Bangladesh's various sectors as Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Governor Nobumitsu Hayashi paid a courtesy call on her.



"Japan is a trusted partner of Bangladesh," PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying while briefing the newsmen after the meeting at the premier's official Ganabhaban residence.



According to Nazrul Islam, the prime minister said the people of Japan have stood beside Bangladesh since the Liberation War in 1971.



"I am extending gratitude to the Japan on behalf of Bangladeshi people as Japan is still extending cooperation to us," Sheikh Hasina said.



She also said Bangladesh is implementing several mega projects with Japanese cooperation that include Matharbari Deep Seaport, Third Terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Bangabandhu Rail Bridge over the Jamuna River and Metro Rail Project.



"The existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan will be strengthened further in future," she hoped.



The JBIC governor said Japan is a development partner of Bangladesh and vowed to contribute more to the country's journey towards development.



He expressed his country's keenness to invest in Bangladesh's sugar, pre-paid gas metre producing industries and biomass power generation.



In reply, the premier appreciated the proposals, saying that the pre-paid gas metre producing industry can be built on joint venture.



She also proposed to hand over one or two state owned sugar mills out of 15 to the Japanese investors.

Foreign Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori were present. BSS



