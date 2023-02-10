Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC verdict on land purchase abroad on Feb 13

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday fixed February 13 for delivering its order on whether dual citizens could purchase properties abroad with the money earned in Bangladesh according to the existing laws of the land and the Constitution.

In a suo moto move, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu raised question over the matter and fixed the date for delivering its order in this regard.

The HC bench also questioned the legality of holding different Constitutional posts and government employment by dual citizens.

The HC bench raised the question after taking into congnisance of a report published in Bangla daily 'Bangladesh Pratidin' on Thursday under the headline "Bideshey Sampad Kenar Utsab (festival of purchasing properties abroad)".

Bangladeshis are having a festival in buying houses and property abroad. After Canada, the United States, Dubai and London are in a rush to buy assets, according to the report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC verdict on land purchase abroad on Feb 13
Petition seeks ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Whereabouts of 2 death-row escapees from Dhaka court not known
Dhaka court’s  charge framing hearing against Tarique, Zubaida on Mar 29
Book sales to rise from third week : Publishers
‘Trinamool BNP’ gets registered with EC
Dhaka city will undergo massive dev change by 2030: PM
Consumer goods market getting volatile before Ramzan


Latest News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
HC asks ACC to end investigation into irregularities of over Tk 472 crore against SAOC
President greets women booters for clinching SAFF U-20 football trophy
BNP wants to spread violence at villages: Hasan
Hopes fade for rescuing survivors as Turkey-Syria quake toll at 19,300
Rakuten Viber launches new chatbot, AI Chat and Create
Come out of nightmare of an unelected government: PM
Two killed in Noakhali road accident
Three held with Yaba pills in Dinajpur
Canada will continue selling potassium fertilizer to Bangladesh: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
IEB elections today
Turkey-Syria quake: Bangladesh observing state mourning
Haji Salim's son gets bail on surrender
3 newly built rail lines inaugurated
Govt to give Tk 8cr incentives to jute farmers
Japan wants to invest in some sectors of Bangladesh
Plea seeks bar on GM Quader to continue duties as JaPa chairman
SUST student 'commits suicide' in Jashore
Turkey-Syria quake: BNP postpones today's march
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft