HC verdict on land purchase abroad on Feb 13

The High Court (HC) on Thursday fixed February 13 for delivering its order on whether dual citizens could purchase properties abroad with the money earned in Bangladesh according to the existing laws of the land and the Constitution.



In a suo moto move, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu raised question over the matter and fixed the date for delivering its order in this regard.



The HC bench also questioned the legality of holding different Constitutional posts and government employment by dual citizens.



The HC bench raised the question after taking into congnisance of a report published in Bangla daily 'Bangladesh Pratidin' on Thursday under the headline "Bideshey Sampad Kenar Utsab (festival of purchasing properties abroad)".



Bangladeshis are having a festival in buying houses and property abroad. After Canada, the United States, Dubai and London are in a rush to buy assets, according to the report.



