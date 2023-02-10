Petition seeks ban on GM Quader’s party activities



A petition was filed with the Chamber court of the Appellate Division, seeking a ban on performing responsibilities of GM Quader as Jatiya Party chairman.



The petition was filed on Thursday, said Helal Uddin, a lawyer for GM Quader. He said hearing may be held in the Chamber court on the petition on Sunday (February 12).



Earlier on February 5, the High Court postponed a lower court order that had asked GM Quader to refrain from party activities as Jatiya Party chairman.

