Whereabouts of 2 death-row escapees from Dhaka court not known



Investigator are yet to confirm whether the two convicted militants who escaped from Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court area on November 20 last year were in the country or not.



Several youths on November 20 afternoon ambushed two policemen in the court area, sprayed chemicals in a police constable's eyes, and snatched away extremists Mainul Islam Shamim and Abu Siddique Sohel. They were sentenced to death for killing publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan.



Mainul and Sohel, who are from Sunamganj and Lalmonirhat respectively and members of the banned extremist outfit Ansar al Islam, are among eight extremists sentenced to death for killing publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan.

Meanwhile, police announced Tk 10 lakh reward for information about each. The government has issued red alert at all the entry and exit points of the country to arrest them.



The law enforcers have arrested one accused in the incident of two death row convicts fleeing a Dhaka court premises on November 23. The arrested has been identified as Mehedi Hasan Omi alias Rafi, 24.

Investigators claimed that sacked army major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque, alias Major Zia, plotted the ambush and snatching.



A 'key coordinator' behind the snatching of two convicted militants from police custody has surrendered to a Dhaka court on November, 27.



Edi Amin, 27, an operative of the Al-Qaeda-inspired militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, surrendered to the court through a lawyer around noon. Amin, however, claimed he was not involved in the snatching incident but was rather falsely implicated in the case.



On November 20, the militants' associates whisked them away from the premises of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court by beating the law enforcers and spraying some chemicals on their eyes. Later, a case was filed with Kotwali Police Station over the incident. Five police personnel were suspended following the incident.



Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 17 members of the new militant group 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' and three members of armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in the ongoing anti-militancy drive in the district on Tuesday. They were arrested in a raid in the area adjacent to Remakri Bridge of Thanchi upazila of the Bandarban Hill District, RAB said.



