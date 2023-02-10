Dhaka court’s  charge framing hearing against Tarique, Zubaida on Mar 29



A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed March 29 to hold a hearing whether or not charges would framed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman in a case filed for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 4.81 core.



Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order.



The court on January 19 ordered to publish a notice in official gazette , asking the couple to appear before it within February 6, otherwise they will be tried in absentia.



As per court's order of January 30, the notice was published in the official gazette. Quoting the gazette, the judge said that the court had earlier issued warrants to arrest them, but police failed to arrest them as they were abroad.



The judge directed police to confiscate their moveable and immoveable properties, but the police failed to do so.



Since there is no possibility of their appearance, the trial against them will take place in absentia, the judge ordered.



On September 26, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique, his wife Zubaida and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu allegedly amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.

