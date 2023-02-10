

Book sales to rise from third week : Publishers



Book lovers are visiting the month-long fair, while most of them are collecting catalogues from different publishing houses.



Talking to the Daily Observer, several publishers said it is the common scene every year that the sales remain low in the first two weeks.



"Visitors are collecting catalogues and finding out what kinds of books they will buy," said Shova Prokash Publisher Mizanur Rahman.



Agamee Prakashani Publisher Osman Gani said that he is hopeful that the sale will increase significantly in the last two weeks of the fair.



"Book lovers are visiting the stalls, collecting catalogues and then they will decide what books they will buy in the last days of the fair," he added.



In the meantime, around 50 new titles have been launched by the Agamee Prakashani and over 50 more new books will arrive in this year's fair.



Emran Mahfuz, writer of 'Kayda Kore Beche Thako' and 'Mukhoshpora Pathshala,' said the book fair has become lifeless nowadays.



He observed that the stall representatives as well as readers are ignorant about books.



"The visitors are just coming to the fair as visiting the fair has become a tradition. On the other side, the fair is a festival for a few cultural minded people," Emran added.



The writer objected that the number of creative writings has decreased tremendously as many writers rush to publish their books in the fair with plenty of errors, compromising quality.

'Mukhoshpora Pathshala' will be found in Pavilion 22 of Oitijya.



Ariful Islam Emon, a Dhaka University (DU) student, who visited the fair on Thursday, said he listed names of over 20 books to buy in the last a few days.



A total of 123 new titles arrived on the ninth day of the fair.



The month-long fair remains open from 11:00am to 9:00pm on holidays while it is open to all from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on weekdays.



Nine days have passed, the book sales are still unsatisfactory at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair, organised by Bangla Academy at its premises and Suhrawardy Udyan.Book lovers are visiting the month-long fair, while most of them are collecting catalogues from different publishing houses.Talking to the Daily Observer, several publishers said it is the common scene every year that the sales remain low in the first two weeks."Visitors are collecting catalogues and finding out what kinds of books they will buy," said Shova Prokash Publisher Mizanur Rahman.Agamee Prakashani Publisher Osman Gani said that he is hopeful that the sale will increase significantly in the last two weeks of the fair."Book lovers are visiting the stalls, collecting catalogues and then they will decide what books they will buy in the last days of the fair," he added.In the meantime, around 50 new titles have been launched by the Agamee Prakashani and over 50 more new books will arrive in this year's fair.Emran Mahfuz, writer of 'Kayda Kore Beche Thako' and 'Mukhoshpora Pathshala,' said the book fair has become lifeless nowadays.He observed that the stall representatives as well as readers are ignorant about books."The visitors are just coming to the fair as visiting the fair has become a tradition. On the other side, the fair is a festival for a few cultural minded people," Emran added.The writer objected that the number of creative writings has decreased tremendously as many writers rush to publish their books in the fair with plenty of errors, compromising quality.'Mukhoshpora Pathshala' will be found in Pavilion 22 of Oitijya.Ariful Islam Emon, a Dhaka University (DU) student, who visited the fair on Thursday, said he listed names of over 20 books to buy in the last a few days.A total of 123 new titles arrived on the ninth day of the fair.The month-long fair remains open from 11:00am to 9:00pm on holidays while it is open to all from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on weekdays.