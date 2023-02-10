‘Trinamool BNP’ gets registered with EC



The Election Commission (EC) has decided to provide registration of Trinamool BNP, a fraction of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its former leader Nazmul Huda in accordance with the directives of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.



According to the EC decision, the new political party, Trinamool BNP is likely to get a symbol of 'Golden Fibre' as its electoral symbol.



While talking to the reporters at EC building in Agargaon, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir gave the message regarding registration of the new political parties.



He said, "The Appellate Division recently ordered providing registration to the Trinamool BNP. Following the court order the party will get registration with in July this year."



In response to a question, if there would be any problem when there is more than one party with almost similar name? Alamgir said, "No. There are many other political parties with almost similar name like Jashod and Jatiya Party."



Mentioning that EC has no scope to violate the court order Alamgir said, "We will implement the order as soon as possible."



Former Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Nazmul Huda formed Trinamool BNP and applied for registration as political party in December 2017.



Earlier EC did not provide registration to the Trinamool BNP as they did not applied with in stipulated time of EC. Later, the party leaders went to court and sought registration.

