Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Consumer goods market getting volatile before Ramzan

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 9: Consumer goods prices during Ramzan may go beyond the reach of common people. Unscrupulous traders take advantage of higher demand during Ramzan, said common folks.

As import of Ramzan items was less this year, dishonest businessmen will exploit the situation. Consumers demanded intense market monitoring during Ramzan.

Business community said prices of all items increased in the international market. They said  that a maund (37.32 kg) of sugar now costs Tk 4,000 per at Khatunganj, the country's biggest wholesale market.

Austrailian gram costs Tk 83 pere kg and Tanzanian gram - Tk 80.

Indian onion costs Tk 32 per kg, local onion-Tk  27 per kg.

Chinese Garlic costs Tk 185 per kg, Burmese ginger -Tk 55 per kg and lentil -Tk 135 per kg. Prices of all the spices have skyrocketted.

The cooking  oil market is already unstable. Palm oil costs Tk 4,600 per maund and Soyabean oil -Tk  6,500 per maund at Khatunganj.

S M Nazer Hussain President of Chattogram unit of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) demanded effective marketing monitoring by the government to bring down essential prices within the reach of common people.

Chattogram district administration has begun monitoring to keep the market stable during Ramzan, Deputy Commissioner Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer. He said that several teams led by executive magistrates were monitoring Khatunganj, Chaktai and Boxirhat wholesale markets.

The teams realised  fines from unscrupulous traders in these wholesale  markets for selling consumer goods at high prices. Over two lakh tonnes of imported sugar arrived in the Chattogram Port recently.

Traders said that the country had a buffer stock of sugar. They said, four millers,  S Alam Group, City Group, Meghna Group and Deshbandhu were meeting the demand of refined sugar.

Commerce ministry sources said that Bangladesh produces 30,000 tonnes of sugar and imports 19.7 lakh tonnes to meet the country's annual demand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC verdict on land purchase abroad on Feb 13
Petition seeks ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Whereabouts of 2 death-row escapees from Dhaka court not known
Dhaka court’s  charge framing hearing against Tarique, Zubaida on Mar 29
Book sales to rise from third week : Publishers
‘Trinamool BNP’ gets registered with EC
Dhaka city will undergo massive dev change by 2030: PM
Consumer goods market getting volatile before Ramzan


Latest News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
HC asks ACC to end investigation into irregularities of over Tk 472 crore against SAOC
President greets women booters for clinching SAFF U-20 football trophy
BNP wants to spread violence at villages: Hasan
Hopes fade for rescuing survivors as Turkey-Syria quake toll at 19,300
Rakuten Viber launches new chatbot, AI Chat and Create
Come out of nightmare of an unelected government: PM
Two killed in Noakhali road accident
Three held with Yaba pills in Dinajpur
Canada will continue selling potassium fertilizer to Bangladesh: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
IEB elections today
Turkey-Syria quake: Bangladesh observing state mourning
Haji Salim's son gets bail on surrender
3 newly built rail lines inaugurated
Govt to give Tk 8cr incentives to jute farmers
Japan wants to invest in some sectors of Bangladesh
Plea seeks bar on GM Quader to continue duties as JaPa chairman
SUST student 'commits suicide' in Jashore
Turkey-Syria quake: BNP postpones today's march
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft