Consumer goods market getting volatile before Ramzan

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 9: Consumer goods prices during Ramzan may go beyond the reach of common people. Unscrupulous traders take advantage of higher demand during Ramzan, said common folks.



As import of Ramzan items was less this year, dishonest businessmen will exploit the situation. Consumers demanded intense market monitoring during Ramzan.



Business community said prices of all items increased in the international market. They said that a maund (37.32 kg) of sugar now costs Tk 4,000 per at Khatunganj, the country's biggest wholesale market.



Austrailian gram costs Tk 83 pere kg and Tanzanian gram - Tk 80.



Indian onion costs Tk 32 per kg, local onion-Tk 27 per kg.



Chinese Garlic costs Tk 185 per kg, Burmese ginger -Tk 55 per kg and lentil -Tk 135 per kg. Prices of all the spices have skyrocketted.



The cooking oil market is already unstable. Palm oil costs Tk 4,600 per maund and Soyabean oil -Tk 6,500 per maund at Khatunganj.



S M Nazer Hussain President of Chattogram unit of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) demanded effective marketing monitoring by the government to bring down essential prices within the reach of common people.



Chattogram district administration has begun monitoring to keep the market stable during Ramzan, Deputy Commissioner Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer. He said that several teams led by executive magistrates were monitoring Khatunganj, Chaktai and Boxirhat wholesale markets.



The teams realised fines from unscrupulous traders in these wholesale markets for selling consumer goods at high prices. Over two lakh tonnes of imported sugar arrived in the Chattogram Port recently.



Traders said that the country had a buffer stock of sugar. They said, four millers, S Alam Group, City Group, Meghna Group and Deshbandhu were meeting the demand of refined sugar.



Commerce ministry sources said that Bangladesh produces 30,000 tonnes of sugar and imports 19.7 lakh tonnes to meet the country's annual demand.



