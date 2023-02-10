BD, Gambia agree on co-deployment of troops

Bangladesh has in principle agreed for the co-deployment of Bangladeshi and Gambian troops in a suitable UN peacekeeping mission, following the permission of the United Nations.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday in principle agreed to work on a proposal of Gambia in this regard, when a Gambian delegation, led by its Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Mamadou Tangara met her at her official residence Ganabhaban.



PM's speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.



Dr Mamadou, who is now visiting Bangladesh as Special Envoy of the President of Gambia Adama Barrow, handed over a request letter of the Gambian President to Hasina over the co-deployment of troops.



The PM said the co-deployment of forces can be made following preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) between two sides and getting permission from the United Nations.



The Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad highly praised the development of Bangladesh, particularly in the agriculture sector and its contribution to the worldwide peace-building. UNB



