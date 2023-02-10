Three held with yaba in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Feb 9: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested three alleged drug peddlers with 92,000 pieces of yaba tablets from Birampur upazila of the district on Thursday.



The arrested were identified as Siddik Ali Shah, 57, his daughter Selina Akhter Rupali, 27, and his daughter-in-law Shahanaj Parveen, 25.



Commanding Officer of RAB-5 lieutenant colonel Riad Shahriar said in a press release, being informed, a team of the force conducted a raid at a house at the village Prostompur in the upazila around 2 pm and held them with the yaba tablets. BSS