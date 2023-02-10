BFUJ demands formation of 10th wage board

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Thursday demanded formation of 10th wage board immediately for journalists and employees and implementation of the ninth wage board awards.



The demands were raised at a meeting of BFUJ executive committee members staying in Dhaka at National Press Club here on Thursday noon, a BFUJ release said.



Presided over by BFUJ President Omar Faruque, the meeting discussed different matters, including implementation of wage board and enactment of Mass Media Employees Act (services condition). Leaders of the BFUJ, the apex body of the journalist community, strongly demanded passing Mass Media Employees Act (services condition) quickly with proposed amendments.



Former president of BFUJ Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, BFUJ secretary general Dip Azad, treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, office secretary Sebika Rani, executive committee members Dr Utpal Kumar Sarker, Nure Jannat Akter Sima, Sheikh Nazmul Haque Saikot, and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) general secretary Akther Hossain addressed the meeting, among others. BSS



