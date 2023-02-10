Video
HSC result review application begins

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent


The result review process of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2022 has started from Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Dhaka Board, the result review has started from. Requests for a review on the HSC and equivalent results can be made through state-run mobile operator Teletalk in between February 9 and 15.

The applicants have to type RSC, first three letters of board's name, roll number and send the message to 16222.

The review application for a single paper costs a student a non-refundable fee of Tk 150. However, manual application for reviewing result will not be accepted, according to Dhaka Education Board.


