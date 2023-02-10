GPA 5 brings no joy to Kajol, daughter of slain father

Nusrat Zaman Shrabon scored a GPA 5 in her Higher Secondary Certificate examination, but she is not happy at all. The person who would have been happiest with her success in the test is no longer in this world.



Nusrat, who secured a GPA 5 under the humanities division from Narayanganj Government Mohila College, said the top score brings no joy to her or her grieving family.



"Scoring a GPA 5 and not being able to share it with my father is worse than not achieving a GPA 5 at all. I feel helpless now."



A day before the HSC result, Nusrat lost her father, Shafiul Alam Kajol, the general manager of a restaurant called Sultan Bhai Kacchi in Narayanganj's Chashara, in a shooting. Kajol, 47, died on Monday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.



One of Nusrat's friends informed her of her HSC exam results over the phone on Wednesday. Nusrat said she was planning to share her result with her father first.



"If my father had been here, he would have checked the result. Now I can't even share the result with him. My mother later informed my grieving relatives."



Nusrat said she could not score a GPA 5 in SSC by only a few marks, but her father had consoled her at the time.



"My father was sad but did not let me see it. I promised him I would score a GPA 5 in the HSC."



"He was the one who would have been happiest with my results. But now I can't even give him the news."

Nusrat, 18, said she wants to work as a member of the BCS administration cadre. She is now taking preparations for Dhaka University's admission test.



"It's hard to believe that my father is no more. I have no words."



Nusrat said her family is trying to recover from the loss. She is trying to keep her calm. But her younger sister is severely shocked. She is not speaking to anybody and has been cooped up in a room all day. On Sunday, Kajol was fatally shot on the footpath along the road in front of his workplace.

The owners of the restaurant and their landlord were embroiled in a feud over the payment of utility bills, according to restaurant staff. At one point during an altercation on Sunday, building owner Azhar Talukdar took out a pistol and a shotgun.



Azhar opened fire and a bullet struck Kajol. He was initially taken to the Narayanganj 300-Bed Hospital and later transferred to DMCH.



On Monday, Shukkur Ali, the restaurant owner, filed a case of attempted murder over the incident. Police arrested Azhar and his son, Arif Talukdar, who were subsequently placed on a two-day remand for questioning.



Currently, they are interrogating the arrestees and treating the case as one of murder, said Anisur Rahman Molla, chief of Narayanganj Model Police Station.



Police also seized the pistol and the gun licensed under Azhar's name.

