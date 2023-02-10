Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

GPA 5 brings no joy to Kajol, daughter of slain father

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Nusrat Zaman Shrabon scored a GPA 5 in her Higher Secondary Certificate examination, but she is not happy at all. The person who would have been happiest with her success in the test is no longer in this world.

Nusrat, who secured a GPA 5 under the humanities division from Narayanganj Government Mohila College, said the top score brings no joy to her or her grieving family.

"Scoring a GPA 5 and not being able to share it with my father is worse than not achieving a GPA 5 at all. I feel helpless now."

A day before the HSC result, Nusrat lost her father, Shafiul Alam Kajol, the general manager of a restaurant called Sultan Bhai Kacchi in Narayanganj's Chashara, in a shooting. Kajol, 47, died on Monday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

One of Nusrat's friends informed her of her HSC exam results over the phone on Wednesday. Nusrat said she was planning to share her result with her father first.

"If my father had been here, he would have checked the result. Now I can't even share the result with him. My mother later informed my grieving relatives."

Nusrat said she could not score a GPA 5 in SSC by only a few marks, but her father had consoled her at the time.

"My father was sad but did not let me see it. I promised him I would score a GPA 5 in the HSC."

"He was the one who would have been happiest with my results. But now I can't even give him the news."
Nusrat, 18, said she wants to work as a member of the BCS administration cadre. She is now taking preparations for Dhaka University's admission test.

"It's hard to believe that my father is no more. I have no words."

Nusrat said her family is trying to recover from the loss. She is trying to keep her calm. But her younger sister is severely shocked. She is not speaking to anybody and has been cooped up in a room all day. On Sunday, Kajol was fatally shot on the footpath along the road in front of his workplace.
The owners of the restaurant and their landlord were embroiled in a feud over the payment of utility bills, according to restaurant staff. At one point during an altercation on Sunday, building owner Azhar Talukdar took out a pistol and a shotgun.

Azhar opened fire and a bullet struck Kajol. He was initially taken to the Narayanganj 300-Bed Hospital and later transferred to DMCH.

On Monday, Shukkur Ali, the restaurant owner, filed a case of attempted murder over the incident. Police arrested Azhar and his son, Arif Talukdar, who were subsequently placed on a two-day remand for questioning.

Currently, they are interrogating the arrestees and treating the case as one of murder, said Anisur Rahman Molla, chief of Narayanganj Model Police Station.

Police also seized the pistol and the gun licensed under Azhar's name.
    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three held with yaba in Dinajpur
BFUJ demands formation of 10th wage board
DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city
HSC result review application begins
GPA 5 brings no joy to Kajol, daughter of slain father
BD logs 8 more covid cases
Vested quarters spreading propaganda over new curriculum: Dipu Moni
6 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs: DGHS


Latest News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
HC asks ACC to end investigation into irregularities of over Tk 472 crore against SAOC
President greets women booters for clinching SAFF U-20 football trophy
BNP wants to spread violence at villages: Hasan
Hopes fade for rescuing survivors as Turkey-Syria quake toll at 19,300
Rakuten Viber launches new chatbot, AI Chat and Create
Come out of nightmare of an unelected government: PM
Two killed in Noakhali road accident
Three held with Yaba pills in Dinajpur
Canada will continue selling potassium fertilizer to Bangladesh: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
IEB elections today
Turkey-Syria quake: Bangladesh observing state mourning
Haji Salim's son gets bail on surrender
3 newly built rail lines inaugurated
Govt to give Tk 8cr incentives to jute farmers
Japan wants to invest in some sectors of Bangladesh
Plea seeks bar on GM Quader to continue duties as JaPa chairman
SUST student 'commits suicide' in Jashore
Turkey-Syria quake: BNP postpones today's march
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft