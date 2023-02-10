Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BD logs 8 more covid cases

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Bangladesh reported eight more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,655, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,444 as no new fatalities were reported. The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 0.36 percent from Wednesday's 0.42 as the 2,622 samples were tested.

The recovery rate increased to 97.97% while the death rate remained at 1.44 percent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three held with yaba in Dinajpur
BFUJ demands formation of 10th wage board
DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city
HSC result review application begins
GPA 5 brings no joy to Kajol, daughter of slain father
BD logs 8 more covid cases
Vested quarters spreading propaganda over new curriculum: Dipu Moni
6 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs: DGHS


Latest News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
HC asks ACC to end investigation into irregularities of over Tk 472 crore against SAOC
President greets women booters for clinching SAFF U-20 football trophy
BNP wants to spread violence at villages: Hasan
Hopes fade for rescuing survivors as Turkey-Syria quake toll at 19,300
Rakuten Viber launches new chatbot, AI Chat and Create
Come out of nightmare of an unelected government: PM
Two killed in Noakhali road accident
Three held with Yaba pills in Dinajpur
Canada will continue selling potassium fertilizer to Bangladesh: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
IEB elections today
Turkey-Syria quake: Bangladesh observing state mourning
Haji Salim's son gets bail on surrender
3 newly built rail lines inaugurated
Govt to give Tk 8cr incentives to jute farmers
Japan wants to invest in some sectors of Bangladesh
Plea seeks bar on GM Quader to continue duties as JaPa chairman
SUST student 'commits suicide' in Jashore
Turkey-Syria quake: BNP postpones today's march
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft