Vested quarters spreading propaganda over new curriculum: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Thursday said a vested quarter is spreading propaganda over new curriculum to misguide the people of the country.



"A section of people is resorting to falsehood over contents of textbooks to achieve their ill motive," she told the 10th convocation of Daffodil International University (DIU) at Ashulia, outskirts of the capital.



Professor Atul Koshla, Vice Chancellor of Shoolini University of Indian state of Himachal, was present as the convocation speaker. Vice Chancellor of Daffodil International University Prof Dr Lutfar Rahman and Chairman of the Trustee Board of the university Dr Md Sabur Khan, among others, addressed the convocation.



The education minister said the government has introduced new curriculum to improve standard of education and create skilled workforce in the country.



She urged the people of the country to ignore any propaganda over new curriculum. "We are working sincerely to bring a significant change in our education system to build our students as worthy citizens through providing them proper education," Dipu Moni added. BSS

