6 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs: DGHS

Six more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning.



Three new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside of the capital, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Thirty-four dengue patients, including 13 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 628 dengue cases, 586 recoveries, and eight deaths this year. The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019 UNB

