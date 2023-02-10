Sawari ghat plastic factory fire under control



A fire that broke out in a plastic factory in the capital's Sawari Ghat area on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control.



The fire started around 4:46pm on the ground floor of a four-storey building of the factory, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of the Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters' media cell.



On information, four firefighting brought the blaze under control around 5:38pm, added the officer. A probe committee has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said. No injuries or casualties were reported.



