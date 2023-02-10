Video
Home Editorial

A culture of science

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dear Sir

The concept of scientific theories and inventions in Bangladesh looks lost. The educational field seems not to be focusing on this at all, nor does the government of Bangladesh. It was a great time when great Bengali scientists like Jagadish Chandra Bose with their innovations sent the message throughout the world of scientific advancement in the region. But since then, it appears that the buds of scientific knowledge have been crushed and killed. On the other hand, I find the world growing fast scientifically as modern technology is constantly being used and updated by other countries. Our country, Bangladesh, is stepping back in this regard.

I am optimistic that the present government will promote science education in primary and secondary education in the country and will provide more scholarships and create an environment conducive to a culture of science. The modernized Science and Mathematics education in the world today have curriculum that focuses more on affective aspect and problem solving skills of children's learning.

International trend of curriculum development should ensure higher thinking skills for children. In order to make all Bangladeshi children benefit from the new curriculum, an academic association to strengthen professional community is necessary.


Habibur Rahman
Nilkhet, Dhaka


