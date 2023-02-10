Video
Home Editorial

Happy with HSC results

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

The results of the 2022 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have recently been published in a festive mood. On Wednesday, Education Minister Dipu Moni officially announced the results at a news conference at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital just immediately after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced it at Chameli Hall of her office.

However, this is the first time, HSC examination marked almost a full syllabus examination since the global pandemic broke out in 2019.

We wholeheartedly congratulate to all successful HSC candidates and also those who may not have received the results they desired, but have nonetheless started their journey to become part of the educated future of Bangladesh. Importantly enough, the importance of HSC examination on a student is immense. Its result helps shape students future course significantly.

According to a news report published in this daily, 176,282 students got GPA 5 and 85.95 per cent passed the exam, 9.31 per cent less than in 2021. With positive numbers coming in, of over 85% pass total -- 87.48% of girls and 84.53% of boys passed the examinations from all education boards -- it is important to remember the role of education. Madrasa Board is at the top in pass rate with 92.6 per cent students passing, 9,423 securing GPA-5 and Technical Education Board followed with 91 per cent pass rate. According to the boards, 9,139 educational institutions had sent students in the HSC and equivalent examinations in 2022 and 100 per cent students of 1,330 educational institutes passed.  

However, while it is important to lay emphasis on the maximum rate of passing, it is equally important to maintain a high quality of education.

We have been hearing of education reform for a while now, and it is heartening to see the gradual changes being brought about in the national curriculum that is finally addressing the needs as it pertains to the future of this country.

However, while patience must be exercised, we also don't have too much time -- 2041 is much closer than it appears, and we are very far away from our ultimate goal of becoming a prosperous, equitable nation. Our education needs to catch up to our ambitions for us to have a chance at succeeding.

With the passage of time, the urban-rural disparity in the sphere of education is becoming wider and deeper. The gap has to be bridged. It is high time the government provided special attention to the rural schools and colleges and extended necessary financial and training support for them to get over the situation in the shortest possible time.


