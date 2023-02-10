Video
E-Waste: The growing problem for developing countries

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
MD TARIKUL ISLAM

E-waste, or electronic waste, refers to discarded electronics such as computers, televisions, mobile phones, and other electronic devices. The rapid pace of technological advancement has led to a surge in the production of e-waste, with an estimated 50 million tons generated globally each year. This growing problem is not only taking up valuable space in landfills but also posing serious environmental and health hazards.

One of the main reasons for concern is that e-waste contains a range of toxic substances, including lead, cadmium, and mercury. These substances can leach into the soil and groundwater, contaminating the environment and posing a threat to human health. In addition, when e-waste is incinerated, toxic chemicals are released into the air, exacerbating the environmental impact.

Electronic waste (e-waste) is a major environmental threat in Bangladesh, as the country has become a dumping ground for electronic waste from developed countries. In Bangladesh, e-waste is often processed in informal and unregulated ways, such as open burning and acid baths, which release toxic substances into the environment. E-waste also poses a risk to the workers who process it, as they may be exposed to hazardous materials without proper protective equipment.

E-waste poses a significant threat in several areas of Bangladesh, but the most affected areas are typically those where e-waste is processed informally and without proper regulation. This includes informal e-waste dumping sites and recycling centers, as well as areas where electronic waste is processed manually, such as in slums and rural areas.

In urban areas, the most affected areas are typically those where electronic waste is processed and disposed of improperly. For example, in the city of Dhaka, the neighborhood of Hazaribagh has become known as a hub for informal e-waste processing, with workers using dangerous methods to extract valuable metals from electronic waste.

In rural areas, e-waste can also pose a significant threat, as people may be using outdated or discarded electronics without proper knowledge of the risks involved. In these areas, proper disposal of e-waste is often limited, and the waste may be processed informally and without proper protective equipment, putting the workers and the environment at risk.

Overall, it is important to recognize that e-waste poses a serious threat in Bangladesh and to take steps to address the problem through regulation, education, and the promotion of safe and responsible e-waste management practices.

To address this growing problem, we must adopt responsible disposal methods for e-waste. This includes recycling and proper disposal of e-waste regulations to ensure that the toxic substances it contains are not released into the environment. Governments and organizations can play a key role in promoting responsible e-waste management through the creation of recycling programs, education and awareness campaigns, and regulations to ensure that e-waste is disposed of properly.

Consumers can also play their part by properly disposing of their electronic devices and supporting responsible e-waste management. When purchasing new electronics, they should consider the environmental impact of their purchase and choose products that are designed with sustainability in mind. Additionally, they can choose to recycle their old electronics through programs offered by manufacturers, retailers, or local recycling facilities.

To solve the e-waste problem in Bangladesh, several measures can be taken:
Implementing regulations and laws to control the import of e-waste and regulate the processing of e-waste within the country. Promoting responsible disposal of e-waste through collection and recycling programs. Encouraging the use of environmentally friendly products, such as those with a low carbon footprint, to reduce the amount of e-waste generated.

Providing education and awareness programmes can help public know about the dangers of e-waste and the importance of proper disposal. Developing a formal e-waste recycling industry to safely process e-waste and minimize its impact on the environment and human health.

In conclusion, the growing problem of e-waste is a major environmental challenge that requires a collective effort from governments, organizations, and individuals. By adopting responsible disposal methods, we can reduce the environmental impact of e-waste and protect human health and the environment.

-    Md Tarikul Islam is a student in Noakhali Science and Technology University, Department of Environmental Science and Disaster Management


