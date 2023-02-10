

Sheikh Hasina’s smart diplomacy: Crisis defines leadership



Talking about Sheikh Hasinas diplomacy has centred on "Friendship towards all, malice towards none", a legacy of the founding father of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmans pivotal principle since independence. The dynamism of Sheikh Hasinas diplomacy in managing great powers is reflected in recent unforeseen incidents. The underlining theme of this policy is to uphold the Bangladesh First policy which includes national peace, security, stability, and development by conserving regional peace, equilibrium, and security through plummeting the threat of insurgency. Bangladesh evolves as a staunch advocate of reaching a peaceful conclusion through viable dialogue and mutual understanding.



Inevitably, the COVID-19 pandemic showed the meagreness of humankind in battling with nature. Life and livelihoods were being disrupted in a hostile atmosphere brought on by the ever-growing numbers of affected and fatalities, however, humans have fought back with collective intellect, compassion, dedication, and action. The whole struggle against the pandemic was not free of politics but rather full of sly politics. Aiming to secure proper healthcare and to mitigate economical crumble with the supply of protective gear and vaccines in this crisis, the advanced countries of the world took measures their best. Vaccine production and distribution along with donations to the least developed countries set a rivalry among the giant countries denoted a new phase of diplomacy - "vaccine diplomacy". This term emerged referring to the diplomatic actions to ensure access to the best practices in the development, distribution, and acquisition of potential vaccines by enhancing bilateral or multilateral cooperation or the contract between countries in the shortest term. The global powers establish a goal of attaining national interests by donating vaccines to the favoured nations through this diplomacy. Therefore, the vaccine became the instrument to shape the international environment to their benefit.



Given the situation, Bangladesh has no alternative but to participate in this super bowl of vaccine diplomacy for the greater interest of the nation. Sheikh Hasina directed the formation of a national committee to combat the pandemic shortly after it occurred, which approved nine COVID-19 vaccines from various sources, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm, Moderna, Sinovac, and Johnson & Johnson. Sheikh Hasina, in particular, used all of her diplomatic clouts to gather vaccines and protective gear. However, in the beginning, Bangladesh purchased a large number of vaccines from its neighbour India, but India failed to provide the required number of vaccines as COVID-19 hit them hard, and the government of India reduced vaccine exports to support its population. Then, China, contrary to the India bloc, appeared in the scenario of vaccine diplomacy as a result of regional politics with a favourable proposal of donating its own vaccine Sinovac. Sheikh Hasina, the premier of Bangladesh, embraced the proposition immediately after considering the potential benefit. Thus, the vast majority of Bangladeshi people have been administered vaccines from China which played the biggest role in curbing the effects of the second wave in Bangladesh. Bangladesh purchased vaccines from China in bulk and used $741 million to buy 105 million vaccine doses from two Chinese drug makers through COVAX. The main reason behind purchasing such large quantities of vaccines from China instead of India and the USA was that the vaccines were relatively cheap and did not require complex cold storage facilities to keep them potent. This also made them easy to distribute and administer in remote areas. The objective of Bangladeshi political leadership under Sheikh Hasina was to procure vaccines from the easiest and fastest source possible for vaccinating Bangladeshi people to contain the pandemic situation. With an astute approach, which also can be dubbed as Smart Diplomacy, Bangladeshi leadership herald the battle of vaccine diplomacy because they met the objective as they collected vaccines from different sources and supplied them to marginalized areas of the country whereas many countries are still struggling with the vaccine situation. With this success, Bangladesh managed to mitigate pandemic mishaps as well as the socio-economic ramifications. According to the World Bank, a timely response and vaccination program helped Bangladesh to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheikh Hasinas duly strategy and diplomacy in the Covid-19 response including the vaccination drive have been lauded all over the world. Her dynamism has been reflected not only in the success of vaccine diplomacy but also in managing two opposing forces of bloc politics to support Bangladesh in hour of need.



(To be continued)



- Dr Shahriar M Shams, Ph.D. is an orthodontist, a political analyst, a MEXT Scholar, and currently serving at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University



Is Bangladesh at stake in global bloc politics? The important query seems pertinent given the recent Indo-Pacific operations of BRI led by China and Quad led by the US. Bangladesh, as a gateway of the Indo-pacific region, draws attention to the two blocs of global power. Recent unprecedented catastrophes like the pandemic COVID-19 situation and the Russia-Ukraine war have shuddered the world with their severity on healthcare, the economy, political equilibrium, and humanity; thus putting a question mark on the civilization of mankind. Subsequent to incidents, splitting the countries into blocs, the US-led one and Russia-China-led another, have seemed to be obvious. Bangladesh, like other countries, has shown no exception but faces consequences with additional burden by the influx of Rohingya from Myanmar due to the persecution by its army. According to the World Bank, a timely response and vaccination program helped Bangladesh to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheikh Hasinas duly strategy and diplomacy in the Covid-19 response including the vaccination drive have been lauded all over the world. Her dynamism has been reflected not only in the success of vaccine diplomacy but also in managing two opposing forces of bloc politics to support Bangladesh in hour of need. 