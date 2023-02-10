IMF and Pakistan in last-ditch talks as visit winds up

KARACHI, Feb 9: Pakistan's government on Thursday remained locked in crunch talks with the IMF over the release of a crucial financial bailout on the last scheduled day of the global lender's visit.



An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation landed in Islamabad last week to thrash out tough conditions that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called "beyond imagination".



Pakistan's economy is in dire straits, stricken by a balance of payments crisis as it attempts to service high levels of external debt amid political chaos and deteriorating security.



"The IMF is clearly asking for much more than what the government is willing to do, even with a little bit of arm twisting," said economic analyst Abid Hasan, a former adviser to the World Bank, in the capital Islamabad.



"Both sides are waiting for the other to blink."



Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters on Thursday that "a final round of talks is going on".



The IMF wants a boost to the pitifully low tax base, an end to tax exemptions for the export sector, and further hikes to artificially low petrol, electricity and gas prices meant to help low-income families. AFP

