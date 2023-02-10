Video
Friday, 10 February, 2023
Foreign News

Turkish quake survivors face big freeze in cars, tents

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

GAZIANTEP, Feb 9: Temperatures in the quake-stricken Turkish city of Gaziantep plunged to minus five degrees Celsius early Thursday but thousands of families spent the night in cars and makeshift tents -- too scared or banned from returning to their homes.

Parents walked the streets of the city -- close to the epicentre of Monday's earthquake that has left more than 12,000 dead -- carrying their children in blankets because it was warmer than sitting in a tent.

"When we sit down, it is painful, and I fear for anyone who is trapped under the rubble in this," said Melek Halici, who wrapped her two-year-old daughter in a blanket as they watched rescuers working late into the night.

"Eventually we will have to go to the tent, but I don't want to," she added. "I can't bear the cold, but nor can I think about going back to our apartment."

City authorities have barred thousands of residents from going back to apartment blocks that are considered at risk from aftershocks shaking the region each day.

Around the Halicis, smoke from dozens of fires filled the night air. Supermarkets and other businesses gave wooden pallets to families to burn.

Some people have found sanctuary with neighbours or relatives. Some have left the region. But many have nowhere to go.    AFP





