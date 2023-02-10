CI announced three separate squads for red and white ball games

Cricket Ireland (CI) on Thursday announced respective squads ahead of their maiden full tour of Bangladesh in March-April this year. The tour comprises of three ODIs, as many T20i matches and solitary Test.



Among the 22-names, skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Curtis Campher are now in Bangladesh to feat in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Balbirnie is playing for Khulna Tigers while Campher is representing Chattogram Challengers.



Irish men will leave home for Dhaka on March 11 and will start action with a warm-up fixture on March 15 before the official tour begins, confirms an official press release from CI.



The three one-day internationals are slated for March 18, 20 and 23 while the T20i matches will be held on March 27, 29 and 31. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet will host all three ODIs while all the T20i matches will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.



The first-ever Test Match between the two sides will take place between April 4 and 8 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.



Ireland will move to Sri Lanka from Dhaka to feature a Test Match and two one-day internationals. CI announced two distinct squads for Sri Lanka tour as well.



Ireland ODI squad

Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.



Ireland T20i squad

Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.



Ireland Test squad

Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

