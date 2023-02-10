Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

CI announced three separate squads for red and white ball games

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

Cricket Ireland (CI) on Thursday announced respective squads ahead of their maiden full tour of Bangladesh in March-April this year. The tour comprises of three ODIs, as many T20i matches and solitary Test.

Among the 22-names, skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Curtis Campher are now in Bangladesh to feat in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Balbirnie is playing for Khulna Tigers while Campher is representing Chattogram Challengers.

Irish men will leave home for Dhaka on March 11 and will start action with a warm-up fixture on March 15 before the official tour begins, confirms an official press release from CI.

The three one-day internationals are slated for March 18, 20 and 23 while the T20i matches will be held on March 27, 29 and 31. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet will host all three ODIs while all the T20i matches will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The first-ever Test Match between the two sides will take place between April 4 and 8 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Ireland will move to Sri Lanka from Dhaka to feature a Test Match and two one-day internationals. CI announced two distinct squads for Sri Lanka tour as well.

Ireland ODI squad
Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Ireland T20i squad
Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland Test squad
Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malinovskyi fires Marseille to first home win over PSG in 12 years
Real Madrid ease past Al Ahly to reach Club World Cup final
Zimbabwe survive Ballance blow to draw with Windies
Australia the team to beat in Women's T20 World Cup
Five to watch at the Women's T20 WC
Jadeja bags 5-47 as India dominate Australia in Test opener
England coach McCullum plots to topple his native New Zealand
CI announced three separate squads for red and white ball games


Latest News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
HC asks ACC to end investigation into irregularities of over Tk 472 crore against SAOC
President greets women booters for clinching SAFF U-20 football trophy
BNP wants to spread violence at villages: Hasan
Hopes fade for rescuing survivors as Turkey-Syria quake toll at 19,300
Rakuten Viber launches new chatbot, AI Chat and Create
Come out of nightmare of an unelected government: PM
Two killed in Noakhali road accident
Three held with Yaba pills in Dinajpur
Canada will continue selling potassium fertilizer to Bangladesh: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
IEB elections today
Turkey-Syria quake: Bangladesh observing state mourning
Haji Salim's son gets bail on surrender
3 newly built rail lines inaugurated
Govt to give Tk 8cr incentives to jute farmers
Japan wants to invest in some sectors of Bangladesh
Plea seeks bar on GM Quader to continue duties as JaPa chairman
SUST student 'commits suicide' in Jashore
Turkey-Syria quake: BNP postpones today's march
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft