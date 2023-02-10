Poor people get winter clothes in Kurigram



KURIGRAM, Feb 9: Winter clothes have been distributed among 1,500 cold-hit poor people in the district on Tuesday.



Rangpur Zone of Bangladesh Army distributed these winter clothes among the needy people in Holokhana Union of Sadar Upazila and Chinai Union of Rajarhat Upazila. Commander Brigadier General Nishadul Islam Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram District, Minhazul Islam and Holokhana Union Parishad Chairman Rejaul Karim Reza, among others, were also present there.