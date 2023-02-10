Seven unnatural deaths in five districts

Seven people including a teenage girl and a minor boy have died in separate unnatural incidents in five districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Barguna and Barishal, in four days.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man has died while collecting date juice from a tree in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Lavlu Pramanik, 32, son of late Abdul Majid Pramanik, a resident of Ward No. 3 Koligram Village under Bagha Municipality.



The deceased's elder brother Mainul Islam said Lavlu extracted date juice in the area every day.

However, he felt sick all of a sudden while extracting the juice from a date tree at Koligram Field at around 6am on Wednesday.



Sensing the matter, locals rescued him, but he died on the way to Bagha Upazila Health Complex.

Councillor of Ward No. 3 under Bagha Municipality Monirul Islam confirmed the matter.



COX'S BAZAR: A female tourist drowned in the Bay of Bengal in the district town on Tuesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Israt Jahan Koli, 13, daughter of Mohammad Isahaq, a resident of Ward No. 2 Noya Para area under Lama Municipality in Bandarban District.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Executive Magistrate of the Tourism Cell in the district administration Md Masum Billah said Israt Jahan along with her family members came to visit the sea in the morning.



At noon, they went to take a bath in the sea at somewhere middle in between Laboni and Sugandha beaches in the town. After bathing, Israt became senseless while returning from there at around 1pm.

The family members rescued her and immediately took to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead, the executive magistrate added.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Dr Ashiqur Rahman said she might have died of heart failure.



However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the RMO added.



CHATTOGRAM: Three construction workers have died after falling from an under construction building in Kalpoloke Residential area in Bakolia Police Station (PS) of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Md Israfil, 20, of Chapainawabganj; Sakim Ali, 21, of Rajshahi; and Md Ripon, 20, of Thakurgaon.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakolia PS Md Abdur Rahim said 10 workers were working on a ceiling on the seventh floor of the under construction 'SP Bhaban' in the afternoon. Suddenly, the trio fell from a risky bamboo scaffolding set up for workers to move up and down as they work on the building's external facade.



Locals rescued the injured workers and rushed them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where the on-duty physicians declared Sakim and Israfil dead on arrival.



Later on, Ripon succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH while undergoing treatment.



OC Rahim further said Sakim's brother Hakim Ali has filed a case with the PS in this connection.



Despite clear risks, such scaffoldings made of bamboo and not supported by anything else are common in Bangladesh, where the construction sector remains one of the most dangerous working environments.



TALTALI, BARGUNA: A minor child has reportedly died after falling from a tree in Taltali Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Rabbi Kha, 10, son of Jalal Kha, a resident of Chakina Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, Rabbi along with her mother went to visit his grandmother's house on Sunday.



On Monday afternoon, his mother Rexona Begum saw the body was lying down under a tamarind tree and informed police.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the deceased's grandmother claimed the child was beaten to death by miscreants.



Taltali PS OC said the child might have died after falling from a tree but actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report."



A case was filed with Taltali PS in this regard, the OC added.



BARISHAL: A man has died unnaturally in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Marshal, 48, son of former union parishad chairman late Shahjahan Mridha, a resident of Narikel Village under Barakotha Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Marshal was repairing a temporary water tank at home at around 6:10 pm. At one stage of working, the water tank fell on his head accidentally, which left the man dead on the spot.



