Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:33 AM
Home Countryside

Two girls among three ‘kill selves’

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Three people including two girls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Jashore, Dinajpur and Barishal, in four days.

JASHORE: A student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in the district early Thursday.

Deceased Minhajul Abedin, was the son of Faruk Uddin of Salamatpur Village under Monirampur Upazila of the district. He was a student in the 2016-17 session of the Mathematics Department at the university.
Mathematics Department Assistant Professor SM Saidur Rahman confirmed the matter on Thursday morning. He said Minhajul committed suicide at his house at around 3am.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide in the district town as she could not obtain GPA-5 in the HSC examinations on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Nawshin Jahan, 16, was the daughter of Jahangir Alam of Parbatipur Upazila in the district. She used to live with her family in a rented house in Dinajpur Town.

The deceased's father Jahangir Alam said Nawshin sat on the HSC examination from Dinajpur Government Mohila College and passed the exam getting GPA-4. She was not happy with her result and committed suicide as she could not obtain GPA-5, leaving a suicide note in her room.

BARISHAL: A college girl has reportedly committed suicide in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Nupur Mandal, 24, was the daughter of Sudhir Mandal of Dakshin Pashchimpara Village under Batajor Union in the upazila. She was a student of Barishal BM College.

The deceased's brother Gurudev Mandal said Nupur hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.  
 
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.


