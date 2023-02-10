

Thrust on united efforts to mimnimise disaster risks

"As the flood, river erosion, cold wave and drought are the main natural calamities in the district, which creates untold sufferings to the people, an emphasis should be given to address it properly, avoiding huge losses of properties through united efforts of all", they said.



They made the comments while addressing an inception workshop on Climate Change and Disaster Management Programme held in the conference room of Sadar Upazila Parishad of the town here at noon.



Sajida Foundation, a voluntary organization, arranged the workshop under the programme.



Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and Chairman of Mollarchar Union Parishad Saiduzzaman Sarker and Associate Director of Sajida Foundation TajwakHaque were present at the event as special guests.



Presided over by UNO Shariful Alam, the function was also addressed among others, by representative of Brac Mosharrof Hossain, representative of, Friendship Bibacar Biswas and Senior Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman.



The speakers in their speech said as the district experiences different types of disasters every year, there is no alternative to making the disaster-affected people adaptive with the changed climatic condition to minimise their sufferings caused by disasters.



They also emphasized creating much awareness among the affected people about disaster and its bad effects and enhancing the people's resilience capacity to reducing disaster losses.



Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on overall activities of the foundation was made by Senior Programme Manager Hasibur Mannan while Programme Development Officer Zulfikar Rahman moderated the function.



In the presentation, Hasibur Mannan said the programme would be implanted at Mollarchar Union of the upazila at the initiative of the foundation, and various activities would be conducted to the people of programme command area to help them adapt with the climate change in a bid to reduce the loss of lives and properties.



Upazila chairman, in his speech, thanked the officials of the foundation for bringing Mollarchar Union of the upazila under the programme command area.



He also assured them of providing all sorts of help and assistance from the Upazila Parishad to run the programme in the union smoothly and successfully.



A good number of upazila-level officials and members of upazila disaster management committee including the journalists of print and electronic media attended the function.



