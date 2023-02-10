Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Road mishaps claim six lives in five dists

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Six people including two minor children and a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Cumilla, Naogaon, Patuakhali and Jamalpur, on Wednesday and Thursday.
GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shatabdi Murmu, 3, daughter of Colonel Murmu, a resident of Binyagari Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shatabi's elder sister Shreya was riding a bicycle along with her in Binyagari area under Bulkipur Union of the upazila at around 11am. At that time, a soil-laden vehicle hit the bicycle there, which left Shatabi seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took her to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Md Farhan Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.
CUMILLA: Two persons were killed and another injured in a road accident at Barura upazila in Cumilla district.

The accident occurred on Wednesday around 11:30 in Moulvibazar area of the upazila.

The deceased were Ahidur Rahman, 40, and Md Sagor, 20, residents of Hesakhal area under Langalkot upazila of the   district.

Citing locals, police said the three were going to Chairman Poll area riding on a motorcycle. On the way, they were run over by a reckless bus in Moulvibazar area. Ahidur and Sagar died on the spot.
Locals rescued the other person in critical condition and admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Barura Police Station sub-inspetor Ali Martuza confirmed the matter.

NAOGAON: A man was killed as a tractor crashed into his motorcycle on Naogaon-Badalgachi road at Kirtipur area under Sadar upazila of Naogaon district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Mustafizur Rahman, 34, was son of Abu Bakar Siddique, a resident of Ukilpara area in the district town.

According to locals, a tractor hit Mustafizur's motorcycle from the opposite direction when he was going to Naogaon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Naogaon Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Foysal said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

Later, the body was sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A school teacher was killed in a road accident at Baufal upazila in Patuakhali district on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Shoula on Lohalia-Kashipur Baufal road of the upazila. The victim was Israt Jahan Urmi, a resident of Rajanigandgha residential area in Patuakhali town. She was a teacher at Rashid Kishaloy Bidyatan.

It was learnt that the teacher was going to her village at Baufal upazila riding on a motorcycle. On the way, she fell down on road from the motorcycle in Shoula area, leaving her seriously injured.
Locals rescued her but She died on the way to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A minor child was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw at Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Hridoy Hasan, 5, was son of Khokon Mia, a resident of Bolardia village under Sarishabari municipality.

According to family members, an auto-rickshaw hit the child from behind when Hridoy along with his elder sister were returning home from school, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sarishabari Police Station officer-in-charge Muhammad Mohobbat confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get winter clothes in Kurigram
Seven unnatural deaths in five districts
Two girls among three ‘kill selves’
Thrust on united efforts to mimnimise disaster risks
Road mishaps claim six lives in five dists
Minor drowns in Jhenidah
Two murdered in B’baria, Bogura
Bangabandhu Novo Theatre to be opened in March


Latest News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
HC asks ACC to end investigation into irregularities of over Tk 472 crore against SAOC
President greets women booters for clinching SAFF U-20 football trophy
BNP wants to spread violence at villages: Hasan
Hopes fade for rescuing survivors as Turkey-Syria quake toll at 19,300
Rakuten Viber launches new chatbot, AI Chat and Create
Come out of nightmare of an unelected government: PM
Two killed in Noakhali road accident
Three held with Yaba pills in Dinajpur
Canada will continue selling potassium fertilizer to Bangladesh: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
IEB elections today
Turkey-Syria quake: Bangladesh observing state mourning
Haji Salim's son gets bail on surrender
3 newly built rail lines inaugurated
Govt to give Tk 8cr incentives to jute farmers
Japan wants to invest in some sectors of Bangladesh
Plea seeks bar on GM Quader to continue duties as JaPa chairman
SUST student 'commits suicide' in Jashore
Turkey-Syria quake: BNP postpones today's march
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft