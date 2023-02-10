Road mishaps claim six lives in five dists

Six people including two minor children and a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Cumilla, Naogaon, Patuakhali and Jamalpur, on Wednesday and Thursday.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Shatabdi Murmu, 3, daughter of Colonel Murmu, a resident of Binyagari Village in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Shatabi's elder sister Shreya was riding a bicycle along with her in Binyagari area under Bulkipur Union of the upazila at around 11am. At that time, a soil-laden vehicle hit the bicycle there, which left Shatabi seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took her to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Md Farhan Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.

CUMILLA: Two persons were killed and another injured in a road accident at Barura upazila in Cumilla district.



The accident occurred on Wednesday around 11:30 in Moulvibazar area of the upazila.



The deceased were Ahidur Rahman, 40, and Md Sagor, 20, residents of Hesakhal area under Langalkot upazila of the district.



Citing locals, police said the three were going to Chairman Poll area riding on a motorcycle. On the way, they were run over by a reckless bus in Moulvibazar area. Ahidur and Sagar died on the spot.

Locals rescued the other person in critical condition and admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.



Barura Police Station sub-inspetor Ali Martuza confirmed the matter.



NAOGAON: A man was killed as a tractor crashed into his motorcycle on Naogaon-Badalgachi road at Kirtipur area under Sadar upazila of Naogaon district on Wednesday evening.



Deceased Mustafizur Rahman, 34, was son of Abu Bakar Siddique, a resident of Ukilpara area in the district town.



According to locals, a tractor hit Mustafizur's motorcycle from the opposite direction when he was going to Naogaon, leaving him dead on the spot.



Naogaon Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Foysal said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



Later, the body was sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.



BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A school teacher was killed in a road accident at Baufal upazila in Patuakhali district on Wednesday afternoon.



The accident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Shoula on Lohalia-Kashipur Baufal road of the upazila. The victim was Israt Jahan Urmi, a resident of Rajanigandgha residential area in Patuakhali town. She was a teacher at Rashid Kishaloy Bidyatan.



It was learnt that the teacher was going to her village at Baufal upazila riding on a motorcycle. On the way, she fell down on road from the motorcycle in Shoula area, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals rescued her but She died on the way to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.



SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A minor child was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw at Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur district on Wednesday morning.



Deceased Hridoy Hasan, 5, was son of Khokon Mia, a resident of Bolardia village under Sarishabari municipality.



According to family members, an auto-rickshaw hit the child from behind when Hridoy along with his elder sister were returning home from school, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Sarishabari Police Station officer-in-charge Muhammad Mohobbat confirmed the matter.

